SEC Dominates NFL Draft Day 2 After Big Ten Ended Its Decade-Long Round 1 Reign

Thursday night felt like a shift. For once, the Big Ten took over the SEC in the NFL draft with a 10-7 lead. That was a big break from a decade-long SEC dominance making people wonder if that’s the new order. But come Day 2 and that narrative broke.

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As Brandon Marcello reported, the SEC hit back on Friday with 15 picks in the second round followed by 14 in round three. Meanwhile the Big Ten sent nine players in the second round and 10 in the third. So Day 2 results add up to SEC with 29 picks vs. Big Ten with only 19. Through three rounds with exactly 100 picks, the SEC leads 36-29. Somewhere, Paul Finebaum is breathing a sigh of relief.

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Day 1 was all Big Ten as Ryan Day’s Ohio State machine churned out eight Buckeyes selected through three rounds, including four in the first 11 picks. Indiana made history with a No. 1 overall pick in Fernando Mendoza and four total selections already. Expansion helped in a way, as adding Oregon and USC padded the Big Ten’s Round 1 picks with three first-rounders coming from those new bloodlines.

The Ducks struck first with the first tight end taken in the draft with Kenyon Sadiq at 16th overall by the Jets. USC’s Makai Lemon, the 2025 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner, was next at 20th overall by the Eagles. But the steal among them appears to be Dillon Thieneman, who went to the Bears at 25. Thieneman recorded 92 tackles and two interceptions during his single season in Eugene.

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But then, depth matters more than top-end talent when it comes to drafts. And the SEC still rules there. They reasserted dominance in volume on Day 2, led by high-impact defenders like Texas A&M edge Cashius Howell (the 2025 SEC Defensive Player of the Year), Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller, and Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood.

This second-day surge allowed the SEC to surpass the Big Ten in total draft picks. Currently, Texas A&M leads the conference with seven selections already with Georgia sitting right behind at six. Missouri has four while Alabama, LSU, and Florida have three each.

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Meanwhile, the Big Ten’s production dipped sharply after Round 1. In the second and third round, only 19 players heard their names called. Now that’s what draws the line between a hot start and lasting hegemony. NIL and the transfer portal have made things more even so now, top players aren’t all going to Alabama. But building these systems still takes time and culture doesn’t change as quickly.

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There’s also the money angle, something Colin Cowherd bluntly summed up.

“In the SEC, Alabama territory, your number two or three booster can be a car dealer,” he said. “In the Big Ten, it’s a car maker.”

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That financial edge helped the Big Ten close the gap at the top. But the SEC’s recruiting roots, especially across the South, still give it unmatched volume. So what you get is this weird, fascinating split. And that tension is only getting started.

SEC and Big Ten continue stiff competition

Heading into Day 3, the scoreboard looks familiar again. The SEC is on top with the Big Ten in close pursuit. The ACC and Big 12 are sitting level at 14 each. Then you look at the team count and it gets clearer. Ohio State has eight guys off the board, Texas A&M has seven, and Indiana’s sitting on four. But step back for a second, because Thursday kind of messed with the lens a bit.

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The Big Ten did land a punch. First time since 2015 they’ve actually beaten the SEC in Round 1. Still, the SEC didn’t flinch the way people maybe expected. Friday came, and suddenly it’s pick after pick. By the time Round 3 wrapped, it looked familiar again and it put the Big Ten in its place. One big night can shift the conversation but doesn’t flip the whole structure overnight.

Friday dragged it back to reality a bit. The SEC, for all the talk about NIL shifts and Big Ten money, still has that depth. So things might be changing at the top at least. But overall, it still looks a lot like what we’ve been seeing for years.