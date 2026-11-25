The SEC is about as far from a run-of-the-mill conference as it gets. For schools under the conference, it translates to major television deals, millions in revenue, and some of the biggest matchups in college sports. Walking away from that setup would be a major change for any program, especially one that has been part of the league for nearly a century. And, unfortunately, LSU is facing that exact situation…

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The dispute between the SEC and one of its founding members only keeps growing. The disagreement has been building for months, with questions about player eligibility, conference rules, and the role of the courts. Now, the league is preparing to discuss whether the university should continue to be part of the SEC. And the latest report paints a gloomy picture for LSU.

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As per Yahoo Sports‘ Ross Dellenger: “Those in the SEC — and even some at LSU — believe that league presidents have the necessary 11 votes (of the 16) to dismiss the university.”

Here’s the thing: At least two-thirds of the other 15 presidents must vote in favor of ending a school’s membership. In other words, LSU’s fate would rest on whether a strong majority of its fellow SEC members is ready to pull the plug. LSU president Wade Rousse is expected to take part in the meeting, but the school would not vote on its own future.

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The SEC has scheduled a special meeting for December 3 to discuss whether LSU should remain in the conference. Commissioner Greg Sankey formally notified the league’s leadership of the meeting in a declaration included in the SEC’s latest court filing.

It goes without saying that the possibility of losing its place in the conference is a serious matter for LSU. If it takes place, the break-up between LSU and the SEC would be unprecedented in its history. The university has been a part of the conference from its inception in 1932, and up until now, no school has ever been forced to leave the league. However, according to the available reports, the SEC’s patience is wearing thin following a series of conflicts with LSU in recent months.

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That does not mean expulsion is certain. Sources cited by CBS Sports have described it as unlikely, but there is reportedly enough support for the idea that the December 3 meeting is being taken seriously.

Greg Sankey’s statement could give LSU a way to stay

There is also a detail in Sankey’s court declaration that could leave the door open for a settlement. The commissioner pointed out that the lawsuits filed by basketball player RJ Luis Jr. and football player Jack Pyburn against the SEC have not been withdrawn.

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Sankey wrote, “As of the filing of this Declaration, Mr. Luis has not dismissed his lawsuit against the SEC.”

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Dellenger raised the possibility that the planned vote could be a way for the conference to push LSU to resolve those legal cases. The SEC may want the university to convince the players’ attorneys to withdraw their lawsuits before the December 3 meeting.

According to Dellenger, LSU has effectively been given 10 days to address the situation. One possible way forward could be for the Tigers to accept punishment from the conference instead of facing expulsion.

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A person in Louisiana suggested that LSU could impose its own penalties or agree to sanctions from the SEC. Those measures could include a multi-game suspension for men’s basketball coach Will Wade, probation, or the forfeiture of games. However, it is not yet clear what the conference would consider enough to settle the dispute.

Basketball player RJ Luis Jr. is in the middle of it all

The latest disagreement began after LSU decided to play former St. John’s standout RJ Luis Jr. Luis had exhausted his traditional college eligibility and had also been involved with the Boston Celtics during the previous NBA preseason.

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On November 13, a Louisiana judge granted Luis a preliminary injunction that temporarily prevented the SEC and NCAA from punishing LSU for rostering him. Days later, the Tigers added him to their roster. Luis then played against Louisiana-Monroe on November 18, scoring 11 points and grabbing nine rebounds in 15 minutes as LSU won 79-67.

The SEC argued in its court filing that LSU officials had previously told the conference that Luis would not be added to the team. Sankey’s declaration states that athletic director Verge Ausberry and Wade had assured him that the player would not suit up for the Tigers.

The situation changed after the game. Sankey contacted LSU president Wade Rousse, who later announced that Luis would no longer play for the team. Luis has since left the program, but his attorney, Tony Clayton, has indicated that the player plans to sue the SEC and Sankey for damages.

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The football dispute has not gone away either. Pyburn is also involved in legal action against the conference, leaving LSU with more than one outstanding case to address.

All that said, this is not the first time the SEC has considered removing LSU this year. The earlier dispute involved football coach Lane Kiffin’s attempt to bring former NFL players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris onto the Tigers’ roster.

Both players had signed NFL contracts and spent time in training camps. The SEC considered a meeting to discuss LSU’s membership in September, but the conference stepped back after the university decided not to roster them.

The latest situation involving Luis has brought the issue back to the table. In August, SEC members approved a policy setting out penalties for schools that bring former NFL, NBA, or WNBA players into their programs. The possible consequences included a half-season suspension for a head coach, a fine of up to 50% of a sport’s annual budget, and the loss of voting privileges within the conference.

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The 15 voting SEC members approved the policy, while LSU abstained. The conference now argues that the Tigers’ actions have made it difficult for the league to enforce rules that its own members agreed to follow.

In a statement, the SEC said its lawsuit is meant to protect the conference’s ability to govern itself and enforce the rules adopted by its member schools.

What would LSU lose if it left the SEC?

Being removed from the SEC would affect much more than LSU’s football schedule. The Tigers would also lose access to conference revenue and would need to find new arrangements for television coverage and games.

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LSU received $72.4 million in conference and NCAA distributions in 2025, including around $69.5 million in SEC-related payments. The university’s athletic department reported $223.5 million in total revenue during the same financial year.

Without the SEC, LSU would have to arrange its own television deals and find opponents to fill its schedule. Moving to another conference could be an option, but there is no guarantee that another league would offer the Tigers a place.

The Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC could come up as possible destinations, although sources cited by CBS Sports do not expect the Big Ten to show immediate interest. Playing as an independent would bring its own challenges, particularly for LSU’s other sports, which would lose access to conference tournaments and automatic NCAA bids.

The football team would also need to replace its regular SEC matchups. LSU enjoys a good viewership, but some of its biggest audiences came from games against SEC opponents, making it difficult to know whether an independent schedule could bring in similar numbers.

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For now, LSU’s immediate concern is the upcoming meeting and the legal fight surrounding its membership. A vote on December 3 could put the university’s future in the conference at risk, although a settlement remains possible.

The reported 11-vote support has made the situation more serious, but the outcome is not settled. LSU could still agree to sanctions, work toward resolving the lawsuits, or challenge the SEC’s decision in court. What happens next will determine whether the Tigers remain in the conference they have called home for almost 100 years.