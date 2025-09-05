SEC Expert Forced to Accept Bryce Underwood Reality after Brent Venables’ Bold Claim

It’s not often that your opponent HC showers you with the highest praise, but that’s exactly what Brent Venables did after Bryce Underwood’s debut. The Michigan QB threw for 251 yards in a 34-17 win over New Mexico, more than any Wolverine quarterback managed in a single game last season. But the real test awaits this Saturday in a top-20 showdown at Oklahoma (7:30 p.m.ET, ABC). Sooners’ coach Brent Venables, who once helped guide Trevor Lawrence to a national title at Clemson, drew a striking comparison. He claimed that Underwood’s poise, accuracy, and maturity reminded him of the former No. 1 pick. And now, Oklahoma HC’s bold claims leave SEC experts no choice but to face the Bryce Underwood reality.

On the September 4 episode of That SEC Football podcast, SEC Mike and Cousin Shane dove into Bryce Underwood’s rising star. Mike weighed in, saying, “Bryce Underwood… I’ve watched him. I think he is legit, Shane. And I think he could be the best player in college football in two years.” So the crown is still two long years away, he added, “I don’t think he’s there yet.” On the other hand, he praised John Mateer, “This is gonna come down to Money Mateer [John Mateer]. This is why you pay this guy, because you need him to come in here and win you ball games like this. So, John Matier, I’ve already put him on the prize picks…So, he’s going to get at least one, if not two passing touchdowns. But, that’s going to be critical cuz I I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of points in this game. I really don’t.” He makes his prediction and says, “My money’s on money line Mateer.”

This would mark Underwood’s first college game on the road against Brett Venables, a defensive mastermind. Yes, Venables is known for his aggressive, high-impact defenses. At Clemson (2012–2021), his units led the nation in tackles for loss, sacks, and scoring defense, producing 16 All-Americans and 57 NFL draft picks. Now at Oklahoma, his defensive expertise sets up a tough challenge for Bryce Underwood.

Mike admitted he’s still testing the HC’s limits. “I’ll never question a man as a defensive coordinator. I think he forces Bryce Underwood into at least a mistake or two. That’ll be enough to give Oklahoma the edge.”Still, he predicted a nail-biter. “This is gonna be a tight ball game.”But that’s not all; Mike also gave props to Justice Haynes, Michigan’s RB, who racked up three TDs. Even against lighter competition, he stressed Michigan’s defense was formidable: nine tackles for loss, three sacks, and just 50 rushing yards allowed to New Mexico. So, against that kind of wall, Oklahoma’s RBs would struggle. Simply put, the game would hinge on the details: the clutch plays and who capitalizes on the key moments, per the SEC expert.

Now, while Michigan vs. Oklahoma promises to be a blockbuster matchup, Oklahoma’s HC isn’t holding back.

Bryce Underwood earns elite-level comparisons

Bryce Underwood is already turning heads, and it’s only his 2nd career start. The former No. 1 overall recruit faces a huge test on the road against Oklahoma, but his talent has already drawn high praise from one of CFB’s defensive masterminds. Yes, Brent Venables, Oklahoma’s HC and former Clemson DC, didn’t hold back when comparing Underwood to another elite QB: Trevor Lawrence.

“He (Underwood)’s a little different,” said Venables. “It reminds me a lot of a Trevor Lawrence: Quick. Decisive. Accurate. Poised. Tough. Consistent. There’s a reason he was the No. 1 player in America. And he’s got a maturity and a work ethic and leadership agility to go along with that.” Then, Venables also noted that Underwood seems “wise beyond his years,” highlighting the young QB’s rare combination of talent and composure. While Underwood still has a long way to go to reach Lawrence’s college heights, earning such praise from a defensive mind like Venables bodes well for Michigan.

Look, Trevor Lawrence shone at Clemson, completing 758-of-1138 career passes, over 10,0098 passing yards, 90 TDs, and a national title as a freshman. Now, Michigan made a splash by landing Bryce Underwood, the Belleville standout who beat out Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene for the starting job. But whether he can live up to that comparison as a freshman remains the big question.