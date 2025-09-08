SEC Expert Reveals Bold Prediction on Kalen DeBoer Ahead of Crucial Wisconsin Test

After the FSU loss, Bama fans wanted a reaction, and the Tide delivered a resounding one. Alabama didn’t just beat Louisiana-Monroe. They crushed them 73-0, appearing determined to change the early-season storyline. Ty Simpson was perfect, the defense was dominant. Kalen DeBoer continued his undefeated home streak, extending it to 13 games at Bryant-Denny. While it was against a cupcake team like ULM, the momentum gained was crucial. Now, SEC analysts are viewing the Wisconsin game as the true challenge. A matchup that could significantly boost Bama’s playoff chances.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kalen DeBoer’s squad came out cooking from the jump. Ty Simpson put on an absolute clinic with 17-for-17, 226 yards, three passing TDs, plus a rushing score before halftime. He even had another touchdown wiped away, and it still didn’t slow him down as Bama ripped off five straight scoring drives. Then it was Austin Mack’s turn, tossing two TDs (including Kaleb Edwards’ first career grab), before Keelon Russell closed the party with a pair of his own. By the third quarter, Alabama had rolled through QBs and still stacked video-game stats, outgaining ULM 438-61.

That ULM win gave Kalen DeBoer’s team an immediate push, and Jim Dunaway believes that if they defeat Wisconsin in a similar fashion, the Tide could re-enter national contention. Sure, the opponent wasn’t that elite, but the response showed FSU’s loss hit them in the right spot. And Dunaway said the same on X: “There are no ‘perfect games,’ of course…but in my second watch of ULM-Alabama, that was close. (I know the opponent.) If it carries over to Wisconsin, maybe this group ends up being who Kalen DeBoer believes them to be. #Alabama #CFB #RollTide #SEC.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Bama defense started strong, forcing back-to-back three-and-outs. Justin Jefferson snagged the team’s first interception, and they even caused a fumble that led to more points. Freshman London Simmons had a solid first start on the D-line, stepping in for Tim Keenan III and Jeremiah Beaman like a seasoned player. It’s not just speculation either. Even the odds suggest Kalen DeBoer’s team is on the rise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alabama is now a 20-point favorite against Wisconsin at Bryant-Denny. It’s the first time since 2010 that Bama is playing two power-conference non-SEC opponents in the same regular season. The Badgers are also visiting Tuscaloosa for the first time. Last year, the Tide crushed them 42-10 in Madison, but this game feels different.

Is Kalen DeBoer’s team in trouble against Wisconsin?

Injuries will impact Alabama’s offense as they prepare to face Wisconsin in Madison. Wide receiver Ryan Williams, who sustained a concussion against Florida State and missed the UL-Monroe game, is expected to be back. Running back Jam Miller, who injured his collarbone during fall camp, is slated to return against Georgia on September 27th, meaning sophomores Richard Young and Daniel Hill will carry the load for now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We did get through healthy for the most part,” Kalen DeBoer stated. He also mentioned that the team will share updates on Ryan Williams, Jam Miller, and other players sometime next week. Williams’ absence against UL-Monroe allowed Alabama to distribute the ball, giving other offensive players an opportunity to step up. Simpson was highly efficient, and the offense performed better than in Week 1.

Wisconsin’s defense will need to adjust without quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., who missed Week 2 due to a knee sprain. Both teams face questions about player availability heading into Saturday’s game, setting the stage for a strategic battle between the coaching staffs.