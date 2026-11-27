Amid the latest escalation in the ongoing feud between LSU and the SEC, a report has revealed how the conference handled the whole thing. Front Office Sports says public records show the conference worked with a PR firm to shape the story while the dispute was still going on.

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“The SEC worked with a crisis firm to run a media campaign against LSU during the eligibility dispute involving Dae’Quan Wright and ZXavian Harris, per @FOS,” On3 shared on X.

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LSU wanted two former Ole Miss players on its football roster this season: tight end Dae’Quan Wright and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris. Kiffin had coached both of them at Ole Miss in 2025. After that, each landed on an NFL roster and was eventually released. The SEC pushed back, and Legend Labs is the company it turned to for help with the public side of the fight.

The firm handles crisis communications, and its client list includes the SEC, Tennessee, Florida, and Texas.

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The paper trail picks up on August 31. Missouri president Mun Choi emailed Sankey and leaders at the other SEC schools, leaving LSU off the list, and attached a briefing from Legend Labs. It recapped the news coverage so far and suggested what the league should talk about next.

It called LSU’s approach risky, pointed out that people were questioning how much power the SEC really has, and said that obeying a court order wouldn’t stop the league from still standing up for its rules.

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The next day, Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman sent a follow-up email. It included a link to an ESPN interview where she and Georgia President Jere Morehead talked about the LSU fight, plus an early draft of an op-ed Choi planned to place in a national outlet. In that interview, Plowman made the league’s stance clear.

“This is not a rule we will budge on,” she told ESPN. Choi’s op-ed ran in USA Today on September 2.

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The football side of the fight ended quickly. The SEC sued LSU on September 3 and called a September 10 meeting about expelling the school, but LSU and Kiffin backed down on September 8 and filled the roster without Wright and Harris.

The league has since scheduled a December 3 vote on LSU’s membership over a second eligibility dispute. The campaign in these records belongs to the football fight.

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Fans were quick to react, and most of it was critical.

“They all do it,” one fan wrote.

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A 2024 FOS investigation found the NCAA and Power 5 conferences spent more than $15 million combined on lobbying firms since 2019, plus an undisclosed amount on PR firms. The same report says the SEC has used the lobbying firm Akin Gump since 2020.

“The SEC is pathetic. Sounds just like Michigan, where they run and threaten to involve lawyers at every turn,” wrote another fan.

In 2023, Michigan and Jim Harbaugh filed a breach of contract complaint to try to block a Big Ten suspension. In this fight, it was the SEC that went to court first, suing LSU on September 3 to confirm it can expel the school.

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“Sankey you dirty da-g,” a third fan wrote.

Sankey was among the people who received Choi’s strategy guide on August 31. Choi told the group that Legend Labs would update SEC presidents and chancellors on its communications plans at their September 1 meeting.

“Wow! SEC ran a smear campaign against a member?!? Imagine what they pull against other schools (right Michigan?!?) holy crap,” another fan wrote.

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LSU has been in the SEC since 1933 and was the only school left off the guide’s email list. The Michigan dig likely points to 2023, when the Big Ten suspended Harbaugh over a sign-stealing scandal.

“Burn this entire conference to the ground. Sue Sankey, SEC, and universities that participated,” a fifth fan wrote.

The SEC is already tied up in court with LSU, which asked a federal judge on November 24 to dismiss the league’s lawsuit. A judge denied the SEC’s request for a restraining order on Wednesday, though the December 3 meeting is still expected to go ahead.

SEC presidents vote December 3 on whether to end LSU’s membership, which would take at least two-thirds of the votes. LSU declined to comment to FOS.