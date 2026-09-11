SEC Fans Stuck in Stadium for Hours During Lightning Delay Set Bizarre $2.3M Sales Record

On Saturday, Tiger Stadium was brimming with eager, hungry fans. Not just for a victory, but quite literally. Scheduled for 7:30 p.m., the LSU vs. Clemson game actually kicked off at 9.40 p.m. In those hours, hungry fans couldn’t help but make a beeline for their favorite concessions and unintentionally set a single-game record.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Around 102,321 people showed up on September 5 for LSU’s 2026 season opener. Unfortunately, they had to sit through hours of delay because of lightning, but ditching their team was out of the question. This setback could neither dampen fans’ appetite nor their vigor. LSU announced that the total concession sales from that game day came to a whopping $2.3 million. This amount includes sales after taxes and credit card fees. It also covers only main concourse concessions, excluding premium suites and club areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

To put that $2.3 million in perspective, average single-game concession sales across major SEC powerhouses usually hover well under the $1.5 million mark, even for sold-out rivalry games.

LSU’s own previous venue record stood significantly lower, making this rainy-night haul closer to what massive neutral-site college playoff games or NFL stadiums pull in over a full afternoon. Spending that kind of money before kickoff even happened shows just how unprecedented this chaotic weather delay really was.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Look, it was a hot and humid night in Baton Rouge to start the season, and when you throw in a long delay, people in Louisiana will drink, and they were certainly drinking way more than just water to pass the time,” Chris Reed of 99.9 KTDY reported.

According to the latest reports, three beverages topped the list of itemized sales.

Michelob Ultra (16 oz): The No. 1 top-selling item. The sale of 41,138 cans generated $450,890 in net sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tiger Water”: The No. 2 most-bought item of the night, sold 33,549 units and added $125,975.45 to the overall sales. And lastly,

Bud Light (16 oz): Finished as the night’s second-most popular beer option, bringing in $119,010. It is important to note that this drink was not third in sales overall.

However, drinks alone did not generate the multi-million revenue. “And while many fans in ‘Death Valley’ were thirsty, many were also hungry,” Reed further added. LSU also benefited from food sales, one simple item in particular.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans picked the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich as the top food item, with 9,745 sold, which was fifth overall across all concessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the folks who showed up, LSU had provided an array of options to pick from. Fans also opted for Tiger Dogs. Over 7,122 items were sold, alongside 2,725 dishes of cheese nachos and 863 alligator po’boys.

LSU couldn’t have predicted the food shortage, just as no one foresaw the lightning delay. At one point, concession stores started to run dry and left some fans to complain about the food shortage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I did see some fans report that some stadium concessions ran out of food, but that’s what you can expect when over 100,000 fans are sitting there waiting for a game to start,” Reed shared.

The Tigers thrashed their Week 1 opponent in a humiliating 51-10 game and left satisfied fans in every way. LSU under the Kiffin era is off to a great start, and fans were key contributors to how the night panned out. Kiffin has asked for more of their energy and patience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday’s scenes of packed Tiger Stadium have been widely regarded as “the good” that came out of the game.

LSU’s Saturday night environment earns high praise

Lane Kiffin’s 2026 team has drawn unprecedented fan energy. Despite the unforeseen circumstances, they managed to keep the stadium roaring and used a weapon to weaken Clemson’s morale.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Death Valley was in its purest form against Clemson,” Anthony Parker of And The Valley Shook wrote. “It has been a long time since fans have seen Tiger Stadium truly come back to life, and the effect it had on Clemson and its offense was exactly what everyone wanted to see.”

Parker also shared a snippet of their conversation with Caroline Soro, a reporter for FOX Carolina. “Wild atmosphere! Never seen that many people in one spot,” she told Parker. LSU fans are certainly building the momentum they’ve set.

Tiger Stadium is sold out for its Week 2 game against Louisiana Tech after Week 1 declared that LSU is here to win. More importantly, by refusing to leave, fans proved their loyalty and set a record of over two million, which is otherwise unimaginable.