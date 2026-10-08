SEC Football Player Who Broke His Arm Last Week Could Play in Week 6 Game Against Ranked Rivals

He thought he’d not be able to walk over the gridiron for 6-12 weeks. I’m talking about Alabama transfer tight end, Josh Ford. After he suffered a broken left forearm mid-game during the Crimson Tide’s victory over Mississippi State, it looked like a long wait on the sidelines.

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Instead of throwing in the towel and calling it a season, the 6-foot-6, 266-pound junior had surgery on Sunday. Incredibly, less than 48 hours after having hardware surgically implanted into his arm, Ford was already back at the team facility trying to figure out whether he could suit up against Kirby Smart’s No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday in Week 6.

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Head coach Kalen DeBoer spilled the beans about the injury during a coaches’ teleconference, and he couldn’t help but praise his tight end’s insane mindset.

“He’s determined to get on the football field,” DeBoer said. “Actually, progressing along fairly well right now. We’ll kind of see how the week continues for him, and I know where his mindset is at. Just got to make sure he meets the levels that we need him to meet as far as being physically ready.

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“So he’s doing a great job. It’s going well. We’re optimistic.”

If you look closely at the traditional stat sheet, you might wonder why a player with only one catch for a 3-yard touchdown this year is generating such monumental headlines. Well, Ford is the ultimate secret weapon for the Crimson Tide’s offense.

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Ever since transferring from Oklahoma State, he has become the team’s premium, heavy-duty run-blocking anchor. He is the guy who creates massive holes for the running backs and sets a terrifyingly physical tone at the line of scrimmage. His presence up front has helped Alabama skyrocket its rushing average from a meager 101.4 yards per game last season to a dominant 186.4 yards per game this year.

In fact, Ford gave everyone a preview of that toughness during the Mississippi State game.

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After his forearm was caught and crushed in the trenches, he briefly went to the sideline to be evaluated, but flat-out refused to stay down. Trainers wrapped his fractured arm in a massive, heavily padded cast, and he marched right back onto the field to play 23 total offensive snaps. He even delivered a critical edge block that opened up a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Talk about a warrior.

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And DeBoer appreciates that attitude. He said:

“He brought that kind of physicality and that mindset, just kind of showed that group and our offense kind of what finishing looked like. And it’s become contagious. Other guys have done the same thing, but his mindset is exactly what you want.

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Now, playing six days after surgery is a different ball game altogether. Normal arm fractures need weeks to heal, and coming back this fast carries obvious risks. But Ford has built his reputation on absorbing punishment without flinching.

Earlier this season, when South Carolina defender Dylan Stewart punched him in the helmet in the end zone, Ford simply laughed it off and lined up for the next snap. That unshakeable attitude is why he is pushing medical staff for clearance.

Should the medical staff ultimately decide that playing against Georgia’s brutal defensive front is too much of a risk, Alabama has spent the week polishing its backup plans.

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Who’s the next man up at Bama?

Ford was listed as questionable in Wednesday’s availability report.

The coaching staff will look toward Jay Lindsey to absorb the bulk of the bruising inline run-blocking duties to keep the ground game stable. Meanwhile, Marshall Pritchett, who went viral last week after pulling off an insane hurdle over a defender, will probably see expanded snaps to add a vertical, dynamic threat to the passing game.

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It is a classic ‘next man up’ scenario for the tight end room, but filling the massive shoes of an elite enforcer like Ford is a nearly impossible task. The final verdict will come down to whether Ford can meet the physical requirements and receive medical clearance.

Whether he is cleared to play or forced to support his teammates from the sidelines, Josh Ford has already shown just how badly he wants to be out there with his teammates.