For the second time this fall, the SEC has scheduled a meeting to decide whether LSU, a member since the conference’s founding, still belongs in the league. This time the trigger is guard RJ Luis Jr., a former pro the Tigers played in one game before pulling him back. The dispute has played out publicly through federal court filings and conference statements, but that was only one version of it. Records released this week show the conference was running a separate effort alongside it.

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According to Front Office Sports, emails obtained through a public records request show the SEC worked with crisis communications firm Legend Labs to coordinate a media campaign, including interviews and op-eds with national outlets, aimed at LSU’s attempts to roster former professional athletes. LSU declined comment, and the SEC did not respond to FOS’ request for comment.

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The campaign centered on Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris. Both played for LSU head coach Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss in 2025, then spent time on NFL rosters before being cut.

By then, a Louisiana judge had already limited what the conference could do. On Friday, August 28, Judge William Jorden of the 19th Judicial District Court amended a temporary restraining order to add the SEC and Sankey, barring the conference from enforcing its new policy against schools that sign athletes protected by the order. The league had adopted the rule earlier that week, after Wright and Harris announced plans to join Kiffin at LSU. The restraining order grew out of a suit by players who began college in 2022 and are seeking a fifth year of eligibility.

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That order sets up the Legend Labs guide, which came three days later. Its line about compliance with court orders not preventing the SEC from defending its rules was written for this exact situation.

The rule at the center of the dispute was set by the conference itself. SEC members voted in August to bar former NFL, NBA, WNBA and G League players from their rosters, joining the Big Ten in closing the door on professionals returning to college, basketball players included. The SEC has maintained that it has the right to set rules governing competition among its members, and that a commitment to those rules is a condition of membership.

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On Monday, August 31, University of Missouri President Mun Choi sent the guide to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and the leaders of every conference school except LSU. Legend Labs publicly lists the SEC, Tennessee, Florida, and Texas as clients.

The guide set the “potential risk of LSU’s approach” against “questions around the SEC’s authority.” It also stressed that following court orders “does not prevent the SEC from continuing to defend its rules.”

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Choi said Legend Labs would brief SEC presidents and chancellors on its communications strategy at their September 1 meeting.

Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman delivered another update that same day. Her email linked to an ESPN interview with her and University of Georgia President Jere Morehead. In it, Plowman said the conference would stand by its rules and backed significant penalties for violations.

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He also attached Choi’s draft op-ed, which was intended for a national publication. USA Today published the piece the following day under the headline, “The line in the SEC between college professional sports still matters.”

The original draft, however, used different language to describe the athletes. Choi called them a “handful of individuals who are trying to change the rules” and said they would respond to “the incentives they are offered.”

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The published version replaced those descriptions with “young people who have worked incredibly hard to pursue opportunities in sports.”

Legend Labs’ report also documented social media activity, including legal commentary, criticism of the eligibility system, and posts discussing LSU’s use of a court order in another sport.

One entry featured attorney Tom Mars discussing the legal arguments behind the eligibility lawsuits. His post received 321,200 views and 1,200 engagements, according to the report. The firm assessed legal voices discussing the case as expressing confidence in the SEC’s position.

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Another entry concerned LSU soccer. The report included Matt Moscona’s post about Jazmin Ferguson and Jocelyn Ollivierre, both plaintiffs in the eligibility case, entering LSU’s match against Arizona. It recorded 177,600 views and 778 engagements.

The SEC filed its lawsuit against LSU on September 3. Five days later, the conference scheduled a September 10 meeting to consider expelling the school. LSU and Kiffin backed down later that day, leaving Wright and Harris off the football roster.

The pressure on LSU had been building for days. On Friday, September 4, a Louisiana court barred the SEC from enforcing its rule, a ruling the state’s governor and attorney general publicly celebrated. Wright and Harris were practicing with the team but were not on the roster for LSU’s 51-10 win over Clemson the next day.

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SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a court declaration that the planned meeting would go forward whether or not LSU gave up its intention to play the former NFL players. He also said presidents had concerns that LSU President Wade Rousse and athletic director Verge Ausberry lacked meaningful control over the football program.

The dispute has since shifted to men’s basketball. LSU then added RJ Luis Jr., who obtained a preliminary injunction that the Louisiana Supreme Court upheld, allowing him to play another season and barring the SEC from declaring him ineligible or punishing LSU.

LSU’s basketball case has a precedent inside the conference. Alabama played former pro Charles Bediako for five games last season after he won a temporary restraining order. A Tuscaloosa judge later denied his request for a preliminary injunction, and he stopped playing in February. Bediako had spent three seasons in the G League after going undrafted in 2023 and never appeared in an NBA game.

LSU then added RJ Luis Jr., the former Big East player of the year at St. John’s, after he obtained a court order blocking SEC penalties. Luis went undrafted in 2025, signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz, was traded to Boston and was waived by the Celtics’ G League affiliate because of an injury before he played a game, according to ESPN.

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On November 23, the SEC amended its lawsuit, added Wade as a defendant, and accused LSU of misleading the conference about its plans to play Luis.

LSU again asked a federal judge to dismiss the case on November 24, arguing that it was not forcing the SEC to associate with the school and that any harm to the conference was self-inflicted.

SEC presidents are scheduled to consider expelling LSU on December 3, marking the second time this fall the conference has scheduled a meeting to consider terminating the school’s membership over its attempts to play former professional athletes.

Removing LSU, a member since the conference was founded in 1933, requires a vote of at least two-thirds of the conference’s presidents and chancellors.

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Two-thirds is a high bar, and the SEC has already scheduled one such meeting this fall. Last time, LSU and Kiffin backed down before it could happen. This time the stakes are different. The conference is pushing ahead after a federal judge declined to step in, and Luis, the player at the center of it, has not played since November 18.

The newly released emails show the SEC built its public case during the football dispute, with interviews, an op-ed and a tracked media strategy. On December 3, presidents and chancellors will decide whether that approach carries over from the court of public opinion to a vote on one of the league’s founding members.