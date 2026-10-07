SEC Freshman Hospitalized and in Need of Heart Transplant Amid Serious Health Battle

When DJ Jones made his commitment to Mizzou as part of the 2026 recruiting class, there was a sense of possibility surrounding what might come next. Summer workouts were on the horizon, and Jones was looking forward to getting to work. There was even growing belief that the young player could make an early impact as an offensive lineman, potentially working his way onto the two-deep sooner rather than later. That might not be the case anymore.

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The 18-year-old is now in a Florida hospital, facing something far bigger than football. He is on a heart transplant waiting list. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz revealed Tuesday that Johnnie Jones remains hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville after doctors discovered a serious heart condition following his arrival on campus this summer.

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What initially looked like a medical concern turned out to be something much bigger after Missouri’s medical staff monitored him for two weeks and sent him to Jacksonville for a second opinion.

“Last week, we found out that Johnnie’s now on a heart transplant list, and he’s in Mayo, and it’s tough right now, and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as they go through this,” Eli Drinkwitz said.

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The team was not prepared for such an update, but will continue to support him.

Johnnie Jones had not played this season, and for a while, the reason remained unclear. Drinkwitz first offered a public shoutout during Missouri’s 45-17 win over Florida on Oct. 3, telling ESPN sideline reporter Kris Budden that the Tigers were thinking about him.

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“I want to give a shoutout to Johnnie Jones,” he said. “DJ, we love you, man. We’re praying for ya. We’ll see ya.”

Now everyone knows why the young lineman was away from the team. Eli Drinkwitz later made an emotional appeal for support.

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“We’re praying for him,” he said. “And I know a lot of Mizzou fans will hopefully join in that prayer, because he does need help in a hurry. We’re pulling for you, buddy.”

Before this health battle, Johnnie Jones was one of the more intriguing pieces of Missouri’s 2026 recruiting class. The 6’6, 305-pound tackle came out of Venice High School in Florida as a four-star prospect and one of the better OTs in the country.

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Jones chose Missouri over Florida State, Ole Miss, Georgia, Florida, and others after previously committing to UCLA. He was supposed to be fighting for a place on the field.

The NCAA says sudden cardiac arrest remains one of the leading medical causes of death among young athletes, even though such events are rare. That is why screening, early detection, and emergency preparedness are treated as key parts of protecting student-athletes before they compete.

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Jones is not the first college athlete to face a heart crisis this severe. Mercyhurst lacrosse player Ryan Scoble was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy in 2021 after he began struggling to breathe, despite still running, working out, and playing.

His condition deteriorated quickly, and he eventually needed a heart transplant. Remarkably, Scoble returned to college lacrosse about 18 months later after doctors cleared him to play again.

For Jones, the hope is that football can become part of the conversation again someday. Before this medical crisis, Missouri had brought him in as one of the biggest pieces of its 2026 class.

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Johnnie Jones was supposed to be Missouri’s next big OT

Johnnie Jones started his high school career at Palmetto before moving to Berkeley Preparatory School, where he played both OT and DL. He helped his school win the first state championship in school history.

Then at Venice, he was a senior and started at left tackle and helped them reach the Florida 7A state championship game. Plus, Jones’ basketball background also showed another side of his athletic ability. He averaged 10.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, unusual production for someone carrying a 6’6 frame built for the O-line.

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That athleticism translated to football. He was supposed to be learning how to handle SEC football. Now, football has been pushed to the side.

Missouri is coming off a 45-17 win over Florida and moved up from No. 25 in the rankings. The Tigers now turn toward Texas A&M before traveling to No. 9 Ole Miss in Week 7.

But the next opponent is hardly the biggest thing on anyone’s mind in Columbia. Johnnie Jones is. Now the priority is making sure he gets the chance to worry about football again someday.