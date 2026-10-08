SEC Freshman’s Serious Health Battle Takes Major Turn After Weeks Awaiting Heart Transplant

For a college football freshman, medical checks are a routine part of getting ready for the season. But this time, a screening of an 18-year-old Missouri freshman uncovered a heart issue that sent him from Missouri to a hospital in Florida. On Tuesday, coach Eli Drinkwitz shared the difficult news and asked Mizzou fans to pray. Now, the coach is back with another update.

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Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Thursday that Jones received his heart transplant Wednesday night. The surgery went well, Drinkwitz said, and Jones is recovering.

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“We are incredibly grateful for the medical team who cared for DJ and for the donor and donor family whose extraordinary gift made this possible,” Drinkwitz wrote in his message on X.

“Please continue to keep DJ, his family, the donor family, and his caregivers in your prayers as he begins the recovery process. We are so thankful for the incredible prayers and support from the entire Mizzou Family.”

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This update comes just days after the head coach revealed that the freshman offensive tackle was hospitalized in Jacksonville, Florida, and was placed on the transplant list.

However, looking back at how quickly everything unfolded, one thing is hard to ignore: and that is this story could have been different without Missouri’s medical staff catching the warning signs early.

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The first warning came during Missouri’s freshman intake testing this summer. Jones had arrived in Columbia from Florida ready to begin his college career. The school’s medical staff discovered an issue with his heart and monitored him for two weeks.

That’s not all. When they still didn’t get the answers they wanted, they didn’t let the matter slide under the rug. They sent him to Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville for another evaluation. And this is where the second opinion found a much more serious problem.

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pic.twitter.com/BYfowNC2Uz— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) October 8, 2026

Drinkwitz did not disclose Jones’ specific diagnosis. He said the team learned last week that Jones needed a transplant. Jones remained hospitalized in his home state as he waited for a donor heart.

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There is also no public indication that Jones had a known heart condition before arriving in Missouri. Drinkwitz struggled to keep his emotions in check when he first announced the situation.

“He’s an 18-year-old with everything in front of him,” Drinkwitz said. “And you’re just not prepared for that kind of news. Our team wasn’t prepared for that kind of news.”

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While Jones waited in a Florida hospital, the Tigers kept taking the field without him. And they gave him something to cheer for. Missouri faced then-undefeated Florida and came away with a commanding 45-17 victory. After the game, though, Drinkwitz’s thoughts turned to the freshman watching from Florida.

“I know Johnnie was watching our game,” Drinkwitz said. “DJ, we love you, man. We’re praying for you. We’ll see you.”

That relationship became visible again when Drinkwitz asked Missouri fans to keep Jones and his family in their prayers. The response quickly moved beyond the football program.

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A SupportNow page created for the Jones family described the situation as an “incredibly difficult and unexpected time” and said his family was focused on staying beside him while dealing with the costs that come with a prolonged hospital stay.

The page had raised more than $6,100 from 63 donations as of Thursday, against a $200,000 goal. The family also indicated that it prefers texts rather than phone calls and does not want visitors at this stage.

That being said, Jones arrived at Missouri with plenty of promise and a résumé that made him one of the Tigers’ most intriguing young players.

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The 6-foot-6, roughly 315-pound tackle was a four-star recruit from Venice High School in Florida. Missouri signed him as part of its 2026 class after he chose the Tigers over programs including Georgia, Florida, Florida State, and Ole Miss.

Rivals ranked him as the No. 15 tackle in its industry rankings, while 247Sports had him at No. 108 nationally. That’s understandable given his strong high school résumé.

Jones helped Berkeley Prep win a state championship in 2023 before transferring to Venice. As a senior, he helped Venice reach the Florida Class 7A state semifinals.

Now, though, nothing matters much. The recruiting rankings, the SEC dream, and even football itself can wait. The focus is getting through the recovery, keeping up with follow-up appointments, and figuring out what comes next after the procedure. But underneath everything is also a brutal truth: a heart transplant changes what comes next.

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He will need anti-rejection medication for the rest of his life, along with regular medical care. The surgery also means taking serious precautions around the chest, making a return to Division I tackle football almost unlikely in his life.

Now, while the Tigers certainly looked like they played for Jones when they took the field against the Gators, their biggest victory came away from the field, when they finally learned that he was going to be okay.