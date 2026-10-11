SEC HC Buys Himself Breathing Room from Serious Hot Seat Pressure After Humiliating Ranked Conference Opponent in Week 6

Two weeks ago, Florida was riding high after beating then-No. 4 Ole Miss at home. The win put Jon Sumrall’s team in the conversation for the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. But things have changed. After losing to Missouri last week, the Gators suffered another SEC defeat on Saturday, falling 38-19 to South Carolina at The Swamp.

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On the other sideline, Shane Beamer was dealing with something a lot less fun. His team hadn’t won an SEC game in 378 days. It had only two takeaways all season, the fewest in the league, and a reported $27.9 million buyout was hanging over every conversation about his job. Brad Crawford, a college football analyst, saw the whole day differently by the end of it.

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“Shane Beamer hot seat talk is over; buyout clauses don’t need to be discussed, no more speculation about how weird the Gamecocks look this season, especially with leads. It all came together for the first time Saturday at Florida as the Gamecocks humiliated Jon Sumrall’s Gators 38-19 behind five touchdowns and 299 total yards of offense from LaNorris Sellers, who for the first time this season earned his paycheck as a Gamecock starting quarterback. Everything clicked,” analyst Crawford posted on X on October 11.

South Carolina came in unranked, carrying eight straight SEC losses going back to last season. It left having beaten No. 16 Florida, and for the first time in a long while, Beamer got to exhale.

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“Shane Beamer looked mature on the sideline. He made the comment at the end of the first half that it’s time for us to deliver in the third quarter, and the Gamecocks did that, outscoring Florida 14-3. Shane Beamer will be South Carolina’s head coach in 2027. I don’t think the Gamecocks make a move this season, a year that might still be salvageable,” Crawford said.

The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter. Florida had opened the scoring with Bailey Stockton’s 59-yard touchdown reception, but South Carolina answered and began to find its rhythm on offense.

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The Gamecocks took a 17-10 lead into halftime and then pulled away in the third quarter. They outscored Florida 14-3 in the period, taking a 31-13 lead into the final 15 minutes. Florida couldn’t close the gap, and South Carolina finished with a 38-19 win.

The result moved the Gamecocks to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in SEC play. It was their first conference win in 378 days, their first win at Florida since 2014, and their first victory over a ranked opponent since beating Clemson in 2024.

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Quarterback LaNorris Sellers played a major role in the turnaround. He completed 23 of 35 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 20 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. His five total touchdowns helped South Carolina finish with 393 yards of offense.

Florida struggled to get much going on the ground. Running back Jaden Baugh finished with 59 rushing yards on 15 carries as the Gators spent much of the second half trying to catch up.

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Sellers’ performance came after Beamer challenged him following the loss to Alabama. Against Florida, Sellers made the most of his opportunity. He delivered several important throws, used his legs to extend drives, and helped South Carolina build a lead it would not give up.

“I challenged LaNorris in a team meeting after the Alabama game in front of the team,” Beamer said. “I told him that Cutter’s going to get some first-team reps, and you need to play better. … I thought he was a freaking dude today. Some of the throws he threw in the tight windows, running the ball, just poised, confident. I don’t think anything changed. I think he just continues to trust himself and do what we’re asking him to do, and go make plays.”

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Sellers came through with some of his biggest plays in the third quarter. He ran for a first down on third-and-14, then hit Nyck Harbor for a 35-yard completion. Later in the drive, he found Donovan Murph for a 26-yard touchdown. Sellers added a one-yard rushing score later in the quarter.

The defense helped make sure those plays counted. South Carolina forced three turnovers against a Florida team that had entered the game with only two takeaways all season. That gave the Gamecocks more opportunities to control the game and put pressure on the Gators.

The third quarter had been a problem for South Carolina throughout its early SEC schedule. The Gamecocks failed to score in that period against Mississippi State, Alabama, and Kentucky, getting outscored 31-0 across those three games.

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“We have a long way to go. We’ve held second-half leads in a lot of games recently, and we have to play a whole lot better in the second half than we have in previous SEC games,” Beamer told the SEC Network. “We’re running the ball; they haven’t stopped us, their defense. We’re getting takeaways, we’re stopping the run – there’s a lot to like right now, but we have to go play a better second half.”

He also understood that Florida would be looking to take advantage of South Carolina’s earlier struggles.

This time, South Carolina had the response Beamer wanted. The Gamecocks scored twice in the third quarter and held Florida to a field goal. A 45-minute weather delay also gave the coaching staff extra time to review the plan before play resumed.

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After the game, Beamer pointed to the team’s performance as its answer to the criticism it had faced during the losing streak.

“I think our play and our response this week speaks for itself,” he said. “I’m really happy for every player in our program, every person associated with our program. That is a program win. For all the negativity out there this week, that is a program win.”

Florida’s defeat drew plenty of reaction from college football fans and commentators. Much of the criticism centered on the team’s energy, tackling, defensive adjustments, and offensive struggles. Some also questioned whether the win over Ole Miss had given the Gators a misleading boost in expectations.

The setting made the loss more disappointing for Florida. The program was honoring former coach Steve Spurrier and its 1966 team, with the Gators wearing throwback uniforms for the occasion. Spurrier watched from a box as South Carolina took control of the game.

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South Carolina’s Athletic Director Backs the Team

The pressure around Beamer had grown as South Carolina struggled to get its first SEC win. Before kickoff, athletic director Jeremiah Donati spoke about the team’s difficulties and said he understood the frustration surrounding the program.

“The guys are playing their butts off. I’m disappointed too,” Donati said during a radio interview. “I share that same frustration. When we win, we all win. When we lose, we all lose. I see a lot of good things in this football team. We haven’t put it all together. We haven’t seen the turnovers like we are used to.”

Donati also expressed confidence that the team could improve.

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The win over Florida gave Beamer and his players a result to build on. South Carolina had shown flashes in earlier games but struggled to finish, especially after halftime. Against the Gators, the Gamecocks made plays on both sides of the ball and maintained their lead through the final quarter.

CBS Sports had reported before the game that Beamer’s future at South Carolina was not as uncertain as some of the outside discussion suggested. Saturday’s result does not erase the team’s earlier losses, but it gives Beamer a stronger starting point for the weeks ahead.

South Carolina moves to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. It was the Gamecocks’ first win in Gainesville since 2014, their first win over a ranked team since beating Clemson in 2024, and only their third ever at The Swamp. Florida will probably slide out of the rankings.

One win doesn’t erase eight straight losses. But for Beamer, it proved his team can hold a lead and finish a game, and right now, that counts for a lot.