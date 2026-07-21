SEC HC Gives Health Update on His Running Back Who Suffered Life-Threatening Injury

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz shared the major health update that perhaps everyone was waiting for. Star running back Ahmad Hardy found himself in a shooting incident while attending an outdoor concert on May 10 that sent shockwaves across the entire Tigers program. The head coach spoke about his condition, his recovery process, and how Drinkwitz and Co. are using this incident to teach something valuable to every player on the Missouri roster.

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Fans wanted to know if the star RB could make his return to the field from the life-threatening injury, as it required immediate medical attention. Most importantly, fans wanted to know what his condition meant for the Tigers this season. Eli Drinkwitz did not make any promises regarding Ahmad Hardy’s role in the upcoming campaign. The head coach wanted to save the update “for the main stage,” as he ensured that Hardy’s recovery was on the right track.

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“Ahmad has been medically cleared from the bullet that struck him, and he is on the road to recovery. The bullet did strike a bone in his body, and that has been fully healed and cleared. And today was his first day back towards a full recovery,” Drinkwitz revealed during the SEC Media Days.

Drinkwitz further explained that Ahmad Hardy has been medically cleared, with the bullet that struck him removed from his body. He’s safe and in a better place now, and doctors are satisfied with how well his body has handled the injury. Although the bullet damaged a bone, the healing process is complete, and the medical team has given clearance to the 20-year-old. The coach said this update marked Hardy’s first meaningful step toward full recovery.

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Ahmad Hardy’s case is unusual because there is not much sports medicine data about how a football player comes back after being hit by a bullet. That is why the staff is careful and patient. Eli Drinkwitz said they do not have a clear picture of what Hardy’s return will be like, so the team is leaning heavily on doctors, trainers, and nutrition experts to guide every stage of his progress.

Imago November 29, 2025: Ahmad Hardy 29 Missouri running back comes up the side of the field with the ball. Missouri defeated Arkansas 31-17 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251129_faf_cm9_091 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

“What that recovery will look like after having a bullet strike you is still to be determined. We do not know exactly what the return to play progression is because there’s not a lot of literature and data on this, but we are utilizing our medical team, along with our athletic performance team and nutrition, to approach this at a very good pace,” Drinkwitz further stated.

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As of now, Ahmad Hardy will be under a return-to-play protocol, which will take around two months to complete. There will be a re-assessment of his condition, but as far as Eli Drinkwitz sounded, it’s still uncertain whether the running back can perform to his full capabilities upon his comeback, but the head coach appeared hopeful.

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“We do anticipate that this return-to-play protocol could take anywhere between five to 8 weeks. At the end of the 8 weeks, we still don’t know what his recovery will be from… Is he the same Ahmad Hardy that was last year? My anticipation of what I’ve seen, the way he’s attacked his rehab, he’s going to be a better Ahmad Hardy than when he was before. I’m very proud of the way that he’s approached his recovery.”

In recent years, gun violence has become an increasingly growing concern not just for ordinary people, but also for young athletes in the United States. The Gun Violence Archive claims that over 38,000 people fell victim to it just last year. Hardy’s situation also reflects a larger issue that lies beyond football, prompting Eli Drinkwitz to share a message regarding the whole situation.

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Missouri head says no to gun violence

When Eli Drinkwitz started addressing the people present at the media day about Ahmad Hardy, he moved away from the football details for a while to share his views on the current condition of society, especially for the student-athletes. He made it clear that the star running back’s recovery is not only about his future in football but also about an important message on staying safe and responsible.

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“It was also a great reminder that there is no place for gun violence in this world and that we need to do a better job of policing gun violence… There is no place for gun violence, especially for our youth in society,” Eli Drinkwitz added.

As Hardy continues his recovery, his entire journey could become a powerful tool, or perhaps, a symbol of resilience for Missouri’s locker room. It will also be a reminder for everyone watching that success in football begins with basic safety practices and care for young people.