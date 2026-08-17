SEC HC Who is On Hot Seat For Firing Looses 2 Key Starters To Season-Ending Injuries

The 2026 college football season is weeks away, and college teams are in the spirit of the regular season already. Unfortunately, things are very different for one of the teams in the SEC. Despite having a coach on the verge of a sack, their season has just been further endangered by season-ending injuries to two of their key starters.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks have been hit with bad news after two of the program’s wide receivers, Jayden Gibson and Jayden Sellers, picked up season-ending, lower-body injuries. The incident happened just before the last open practice commenced on August 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beamer’s buyout may be big, but so are the questions around his future. South Carolina finished 4-8 overall and 1-7 in SEC play in 2025, with LaNorris Sellers getting sacked 42 times.

Bad news from USC as the last open practice is about to commence: Jayden Gibson and Jayden Sellers are each out for the season. Lower-body injuries for each.— David Cloninger (@DCPandC) August 16, 2026

The Gamecocks reworked the offensive line heavily through the transfer portal this offseason. If those changes fail to deliver, even Beamer’s multi-million-dollar buyout may not be enough to keep the pressure off.

ADVERTISEMENT

While having Gibson on the injury list does not come as a surprise, it is a bit of a surprising with Sellers, who is in his sophomore season. He had his freshman season in good health, playing in seven games for the South Carolina Gamecocks without missing any games due to injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recorded 22 receptions for 337 yards and a touchdown in the 2025 season. Unfortunately, his fitness history and his sophomore year have now been marred by a long-term injury. Sellers is the younger brother of LaNorris Sellers, the program’s quarterback.

Gibson is no new name on injury lists; hence, relying on him ahead of the 2026 season might have been a huge mistake by the Gamecocks. Jayden Gibson joined the Gamecocks via the transfer portal in January after a turbulent end to his four seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners, where he played in 22 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

A knee injury caused him to miss the entire 2024 season. And even when he was set to return the following season, he experienced a setback that kept him out of action in 2025. With his most recent injury, he would have missed three out of five seasons as a college player.

Though he redshirted, Sooners head coach Brent Venables announced the exit in mid-October. When the transfer portal opened, he made the decision to join South Carolina, where he was heavily recruited as a high school prospect.

ADVERTISEMENT

His move came at a time when the program needed experience depth in the wide receiver room. Though he had the experience, one would have to go as far back as 2023 to find Gibson’s numbers: 14 receptions for about 375 yards and five touchdowns.

The program would now have to solely rely on 6-foot-6, 243-pound Nyck Harbor, who recently topped The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks List”. Mazeo Bennett Jr. and Purdue transfer Nitro Tuggle are two other players in the receiver room who would help reduce the effects of these injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shane Beamer on his players’ injuries

The injuries to Sellers and Gibson were a heavy blow to coach Beamer, who is on a very hot seat. His stint with the Gamecocks has been one with mixed results, with two losing seasons and three winning seasons. And just when he was ready to unleash a stacked group of playmakers in 2026, his plans have been thwarted.

“I am extremely disappointed for both of these young men,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said in a statement. “I know how hard each of them has worked over the spring and summer in getting ready for 2026 to help our team. I have full confidence they will both overcome the adversity they’re facing, and we will help them in whatever way we can throughout the rehab process moving forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

No excuses would be good enough for another subpar season. Therefore, rather than dwell in the sorrow of this news, Beamer must find urgent solutions to ensure these injuries are not felt in the coming season.