SEC Head Coach Takes Subtle Dig at Deion Sanders For Demanding College Football Changes

College football will have a new look this season, being at the precipice of the House settlement era. The landmark document has changed college football for good, especially how the money will flow in the sport from now on. And, it has some coaches on two ends of the debates surrounding it, while others opt for a middle ground. Colorado’s Deion Sanders is of the former kind. He wants a harsher clampdown on how things will now work. However, one particular SEC coach is firing shots at the NFL icon for his comments about the college football scene.

Deion Sanders made his first public appearance in the Big 12 Media Days since taking a break from on-campus activities after a health scare. And he had quite a lot of things to say. Coach Prime wants biker shorts gone, and wants some more uniform rules. But perhaps the most important rule change he made was about the money that student athletes will now make.

“What I would change in college football… it has to be a salary cap on this stuff because this stuff is going crazy, and nobody knows where it’s gonna land, where it’s gonna end… you got a guy that’s not that darn good, but he could go to another school and they give him half a million dollars, you can’t compete with that. It don’t make sense.”

This allowed LSU HC Brian Kelly to throw some light shade at Coach Prime. “I listened to some of our brothers over in the Big 12 complaining about where we’re at. I was like, I don’t think you should be complaining about anything… I’m bullish on where we are… you know, 31 years of being a head coach. You know, you have different cycles. And we lived through maybe a bit of the difficult part, but I like where we’re going,” he told SiriusXM. Brian Kelly’s overall record stands at 292-107, after stints with multiple programs and conferences. Coach Prime’s record is yet to hit 50 wins.

Kelly is confident on pulling the age card over Deion Sanders, and is happy about the fact that players have the chance of earning from the sport. A $20.5 million overall budget will see 75% of it going to college football, giving more advantages to the players. This idea is still a grey area, having only just been conceived. But like Kelly said, he’s been here longer than Coach Prime. He’s seen more changes compared to the Colorado HC, who will probably see more complex changes happen as time passes.