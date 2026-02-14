SEC Insider Says Trinidad Chambliss Is Making a Big Mistake After NCAA Ruling

Trinidad Chambliss just got what feels like a golden ticket. The Ole Miss QB, who finished eighth in the 2025 Heisman Trophy race, now has the chance to suit up for one more season. Sounds like a win, right? Well, not really. An SEC insider is throwing some serious shade on the move, arguing that this would cost him big.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Trinidad Chambliss, I think he’s making a mistake staying. I think he should be in the NFL draft,” Jim Dunaway said. “I don’t think another year, I’m afraid he’s going to be Carson Beck. He’s going to come back another year here, try to win a championship. But I think long-term, his NFL stock is at its peak right now, and it will not be; he will not be a first-round quarterback next year. You can count on it,” Dunaway added.

ADVERTISEMENT

So basically, the glory of another college season might come at the cost of a first-round shot at the NFL.

The worrisome part is that his experience is really thin. “Again, the knock against Trinidad is not a ton of experience… 13 starts at the division one level,” Ryan Brown said. And then there’s his build, which is smaller than most NFL quarterbacks: “Slight his build… probably 5’10”, 180 pounds. So he is on the very, very small side of the scale for NFL quarterbacks.” Chambliss can do a lot with what he’s got, but staying another year won’t suddenly make him taller or heavier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there’s the question of timing. Right now, Chambliss could sneak into the first round if everything goes right, and that window might slam shut next year. “Would he have snuck in the first round? Because if he sneaks in the first round, to me, it was a given you needed to go… There is no chance next year unless he completely lights up the college football world and he’s a Heisman finalist and that kind of stuff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Look, there’s Arch Manning in Texas, throwing for over 3,100 yards and 26 touchdowns, and everyone expects him to go first overall in the 2027 draft. Then there’s Dante Moore, who skipped a top-five pick in April just to get more college experience at Oregon. Brendan Sorsby at Texas Tech? Count him next in Round 1 talent. These guys are coming off as early choices, and then we have Chambliss behind them.

Sure, another year could refine his skills, but at what cost? Sometimes the smartest move is to take the shot when the shot is there, and not bet on it. But Chambliss isn’t the only one to get roasted for decisions off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trinidad Chambliss’s QBs coach goes on a rant

During Chambliss’s eligibility hearing, Ole Miss’s Joe Judge, now the head coach of offense and quarterbacks coach, took the stand and stole the show with his questionable 12-minute rant.

ADVERTISEMENT

He spoke on the need for athletes to prioritize football at all costs, even going to lengths that if a player’s partner is pregnant during the season, the player has to be “detached” and let the partner handle midnight feedings while he focuses on the game.

“If you have this baby during the season, that father has to play good football,” Judge said during the hearing. “You need to let him sleep. He needs to be in another room, detached. You have to explain to the mother, like, ‘Hey, listen. He ain’t waking up for midnight feedings. After the season, be full-metal jacket, do whatever you want with him. He can change every diaper. But in season, he’s got to have a different priority.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

The comments show just how much control coaches exert over their players, even down to when they can sleep. So, Chambliss’s decision to return for another year? Seems to be as messy and unpredictable as the judge’s courtroom speech.