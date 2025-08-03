SEC Legend Inducted Into Hall of Fame After Five-Decade Football Career

A native of Lamesa, Texas, this SEC legend left his mark on Mississippi State from 1971 to 1974. As a ballhawk in the Bulldog secondary, he became a three-year starter and a nightmare for opposing QBs. By the time he left Starkville, he had snagged 10 career interceptions—good for fourth all-time back then. However, decades later, his name still shines in the record books, sitting tied for ninth as of 2024. And now, following such a glowing career, he’s finally receiving the honor he truly deserves.

On August 2, during a star-studded MS Sports Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, Mississippi State Football dropped the big news. The spotlight was on SEC legend Steve Freeman. “Tonight, he’s officially inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame,” announced the program. Why not? From Bulldog standout… to NFL veteran to Super Bowl official—Freeman’s journey is pure football magic. Yes, five decades of grit. Five decades of greatness. And now, he takes his rightful place among the game’s finest, joining seven other legends in the 2025 Hall of Fame Class. But what impact did he truly have on the team?

Well, in 1974, this Bulldog star helped power Mississippi State to a nine-win season, a Sun Bowl victory over UNC (26-24), and a No. 17 finish in the AP poll. Interestingly, it was the program’s best run in a decade. On top of that, as a lockdown defender and game-changer in the secondary, he led the team in interceptions back-to-back years—five in 1973, four in 1974. Add in his skills as the top punt returner in ’73, and you’ve got one of the most dynamic DBs in Bulldog history. But what chapter did he write in his NFL journey?

Cut loose by the Patriots after just 2 preseason games in 1975, Steve Freeman turned rejection into redemption. The Buffalo Bills scooped him off waivers, and he became one of the franchise’s greatest steals. Over 12 seasons in Buffalo, Freeman racked up 23 interceptions and a streak of 150 straight games—a new team record. Then in 1980, he anchored the league’s top defense, snagging 7 picks and a TD. By 1984, his play earned All-Pro honors and a spot on the Bills’ Silver Anniversary All-Time Team. But after a final season with the Vikings in 1987, Freeman traded his helmet for stripes, carving out a second career as a respected football official in the SEC, NFL Europe, and eventually the NFL. But Freeman’s Mississippi roots run deep.

Freeman’s legacy didn’t stop on the gridiron; it ran straight through his family. His son, Brad, made his own mark at MS, lettering three years on the baseball team and helping push the Bulldogs to the College World Series. Then, just like his father, Brad traded cleats for stripes, climbing the ranks as an SEC football official before earning a spot in the NFL in 2014. So, a true father-son duo keeping the game in their blood. Now, as a five-decade career gets its due, another Mississippi linebacker legend reaches a milestone of his own.

Mississippi LB named to Butkus watch list

M-State’s Jalen Smith is on the radar for one of CFB’s biggest honors—the 41st annual Butkus Award. Well, the prestigious list highlights the nation’s top LBs, a nod to the legendary D— Butkus and his iconic No. 51 jersey. Now, Smith stands among the 51 names chasing the crown of CFB’s best linebacker. But does he truly have the potential to reach that level?

Here’s the thing: hailing from Grayson, Ga., Jalen Smith is set to make his mark in Starkville after transferring from Vols. As a rising star, he landed on the SEC All-Freshman team in 2024, racking up 34 tackles in just 12 games. Then, averaging 21 snaps a contest, he made every rep count. And it’s not just his playmaking that stands out; Smith also earned SEC Academic Honor Roll honors in back-to-back years, proving he’s as sharp in the classroom as he is on the field. But that’s not all.

Before stepping onto the college stage, Jalen Smith was already a force in high school football. A 4-star recruit and two-time captain at Grayson High, he powered his team to the Class 7A state quarterfinals as a senior. On top of that, his 2022 stat line was pure dominance—154 tackles, plus turnovers forced all over the field. Now, let’s see if he can make that kind of impact this season.