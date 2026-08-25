SEC Lineman Who Lost 25lbs After Head Coach’s Ultimatum Set to Play Tight End This Season

When Heze Kent arrived in Gainesville at 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds, his SEC path seemed predetermined. Carrying that much mass, Florida’s staff and league evaluators viewed him strictly as a trench player. He was seen as an SEC offensive lineman or defensive tackle in the making. But as the Gators gear up for the 2026 season, Kent has officially erased his lineman trajectory to stay at tight end.

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The difference is that Heze Kent now carries a very different number next to his name. Florida listed the Brunswick, Georgia native at 313 pounds during spring practice. However, Kent flipped the script, as he now weighs 288 pounds on the official roster. He lost an enormous 25 pounds over the summer. The reduction did not just answer questions about his fitness. It helped Kent retain the position he came to Florida to play.

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The threat of spending his college career on the offensive line was not just media noise; it came straight from head coach Jon Sumrall. After spring practice, Sumrall gave the massive freshman a direct ultimatum.

“I basically told him when he left after we broke spring practice; I gave him an ultimatum of some sort. It was two or three different goals, weights by different timelines, or he could play either offensive line or who knows. He could make the decision. He’s decided he didn’t want to play offensive line or nose tackle, there’s no way,” Gators coach Jon Sumrall said during a recent media availability session, On3’s Zach Abolverdi reports.

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Imago Credits: Instagram @thehezekent7

Kent’s size naturally created a lot of speculation. When we talk about a 6-foot-6 athlete at 313 pounds, he usually fits the physical profile of a future tackle, and Florida’s staff understood the conversation. Yet the Gators saw a different possibility in the four-star recruit, a tight end with unusual length, strength, and receiving ability. The challenge was getting his body to a point where those traits could consistently work in an SEC offence.

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Florida strength coach Rusty Whitt gave one important direct summer task. It was mandatory for Kent to walk between 30 and 45 minutes daily while wearing a 30-pound weighted vest, according to reporting from the Gainesville Sun. The work produced a measurable result before fall camp, with Kent’s weight going down by 25 lbs.

The figure matters because Florida had spoken openly about needing Kent to be under 290 pounds before the season. Tight ends must do more than win with size, as they have to handle tempo, align in different formations, stay involved as blockers, and separate in the passing game. Kent’s present weight does not settle every development question, but it gives him a clearer chance to compete at the position rather than being moved elsewhere and risking underperformance.

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Kent was not recruited as only a large-bodied project, as Florida’s official bio credits him with 95 receptions for 2,051 yards and 21 receiving touchdowns in high school. He also had 694 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground, showcasing the versatility that made him an unusual prospect at his size. His basketball background also gave coaches another reference point for his movement and coordination.

Heze Kent impresses Florida staff

“He’s doing a really good job. I tell you, he’s impressive, man. He’s got, maybe, I’m not just saying this, this is the truth: he may have the best ball skills on our team. … Heze’s ball skills are really, really elite. It’s kind of fun to watch,” Jon Sumrall added.

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Those comments from the head coach explain why Florida has not treated Heze Kent’s body type as a reason to abandon the tight-end experiment. There are plenty of players his size who may be better suited for life near the offensive line.

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But the Gators believe Kent’s hands and ability at the catch point give him a trait that is worth developing. The next part is ensuring he can repeat those flashes over the course of a full season.

“He’s got as good of ball skills as anybody we got on the team,” offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said. “I had a chance to recruit Heze for a long time at the last place. He is extremely skilled for his size. He’s very fluid.”

“I think we all know that he’s a big boy and we’ve gotta continue to develop him in the offseason and in the season. And getting him down to where he can go out and have a chance to compete. That’s probably the best way to say it.”

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Meanwhile, Heze Kent is entering a tight-end room that includes transfers Lacota Dippre and Luke Harpring, along with returning players such as Amir Jackson and Micah Jones. The position is crowded, which means the weight loss alone will not determine his place in the rotation. He will still need to earn snaps through execution as a blocker, route runner, and receiver.

Still, the position question that hovered over Kent in spring has a clear answer for now. Florida gave him standards to meet, and he responded by shedding more than a dozen pounds. The staff continues to see the ball skills that made him a tight-end recruit in the first place, but it’s the season that will show us just how much that development translates on Saturdays.