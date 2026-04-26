SEC Makes History With Record Number of Selections in 2026 NFL Draft

For the 20th straight year, the SEC dominated the NFL Draft, but this time was different. The conference didn’t just lead its rivals; it shattered a long-standing record, emphatically silencing any debate about its talent pipeline.

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The SEC now leads all conferences in the number of players picked. This shows it keeps producing the most NFL-level talent year after year. The conference also made history by setting a record with 87 players selected in the draft held in Pittsburgh.

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This is more than any conference has ever had before, so it clearly shows how strong the SEC is. At the start of the draft, after the first round, the SEC is actually behind the Big Ten by 10 picks to 7. But this does not last long. Over the next rounds (Rounds 2 to 7), the SEC catches up quickly and then moves ahead. By the end of the draft, it finishes in first place again, showing strong depth and overall talent across many teams.

By the end of the NFL Draft, the SEC was clearly far ahead of all other college football conferences. The Big Ten finished in second place with 68 players selected. After that, the ACC and Big 12 both end up with 38 players each, so they are tied. Texas A&M and Alabama are the ones leading the charts as they each have 10 players selected in the draft.

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Next, Georgia comes after them with 8 players picked. Then teams like LSU, Florida, and Texas each send 7 players to the NFL. Then Texas and Missouri follow with 6 players each. Teams like Auburn and Tennessee have 5 players each, while Arkansas and Kentucky have 4 each. Smaller numbers come after that: South Carolina has 3, Mississippi State and Ole Miss have 2 each, and Vanderbilt has 1 player selected.

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The SEC keeps getting stronger in the NFL Draft and keeps breaking its own records over time. In 2013, the SEC set a record by having 63 players drafted, which was the most any conference had produced at that time. Then, in 2019, the SEC broke its own record again by producing 64 players, showing steady growth and consistency.

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Later, the numbers increased even more. In 2025, the SEC reached 79 draft picks, and then in 2026, it jumped again to a record 87 players, which is the highest ever in NFL Draft history. For some years, the SEC couldn’t show much of its dominance on the field as it couldn’t win any championship trophy since 2023. That gap was already raising questions about them.

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But now with their draft numbers, they proved that they are still one of the strongest conferences in college football. Time and again, their players have proved it too.

SEC players’ dominance in the NFL

Joe Burrow played college football at LSU, drafted as the No. 1 pick in 2020. In the NFL, he became a top quarterback and even led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl, showing he is one of the best QBs in the league.

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The LSU 2019 team was very special because it produced many future NFL stars. Burrow was the quarterback, Ja’Marr Chase was a wide receiver, and Justin Jefferson was also a wide receiver. All three became top NFL players, with Burrow at QB and Chase and Jefferson becoming two of the best receivers in the league.

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Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 looks at the scorebord during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104150

Then there’s Jalen Hurts, who played at Alabama and was also drafted in 2020. He developed into a strong NFL quarterback and became a Super Bowl-winning QB. Derrick Henry also played at Alabama. In college, he won the Heisman Trophy. In the NFL, he became a rushing leader and dominated defenses with his strength and speed.

Now, players like Ty Simpson, Caleb Banks, KC Concepcion, Kadyn Proctor, and many others are set to uphold the same standard. And many others are set to uphold the same standard and are ready to exert similar dominance on the pro football field.