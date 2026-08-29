SEC Makes Major Move as Former Pro Athletes Get Green Light to Join Conference Teams

The SEC has made a significant reversal in the rapidly escalating battle over former professional athletes returning to college football. The conference had initially moved to block players with professional ties from joining its teams, threatening severe penalties against any school that violated the rule.

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However, as reported on The Field of 68 college basketball X page, the SEC has now reportedly informed attorneys that it will comply with existing court orders allowing those athletes to pursue eligibility. Former professional athletes are therefore legally cleared to sign and practice with SEC teams immediately, dealing a major blow to the conference’s attempt to enforce its ban.

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The current situation is the result of a dispute that began with the NCAA’s implementation of the “five-for-five” rule in June. The policy was designed to simplify confusing redshirt and medical waiver procedures, giving athletes five continuous years in which to play five seasons of sports.

However, the rule explicitly excluded the high school graduating class of 2022 from receiving its benefits retroactively, a decision the NCAA justified by arguing that allowing thousands of older players back into college sports would overcrowd rosters and disadvantage incoming freshmen.

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A wave of athletes from the class of 2022, however, believed they were being unfairly denied a fifth year of eligibility and took legal action. And unfortunately for the NCAA, federal and state judges sided with the players, issuing Temporary Restraining Orders that established a clear principle: if these athletes retained academic eligibility, they had a legal right to play. And as a result, the transfer portal was forced open, allowing players who had graduated, gone undrafted, or been cut from professional training camps over the summer to suddenly re-enter college sports.

Alarmed by the prospect of college sports being populated by players with NFL or WNBA contract histories, power conferences like the SEC and Big Ten moved swiftly to protect themselves. They passed emergency internal conference rules outright banning member schools from rostering any player who had signed a professional contract, been drafted, or appeared on a professional roster. And to enforce these rules, the SEC issued penalties of extraordinary severity, like suspending head coaches for half the season and fining the university 50 percent of its entire athletic operating budget.

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Attorneys representing the affected athletes, however, responded immediately by returning to the courts. And on Thursday, a Texas judge officially expanded the existing restraining orders to explicitly name SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and the conference itself, legally blocking the SEC from enforcing its punishments against member schools.

Faced with direct judicial intervention and the threat of legal consequences, the SEC has now backed down, officially informing plaintiff attorneys that it will comply with the standing court orders.

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It is not, however, a final resolution. The SEC is expected to still argue its full case at a pivotal preliminary injunction hearing later this week. That could determine whether the restraining orders remain in place on a longer-term basis or are ultimately overturned. The legal fight, in other words, is far from finished.