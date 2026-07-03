SEC Powerhouse Flips Nations No. 5 Safety From Rival Program

LSU made a recruiting statement on Thursday when four-star safety Karnell “Greedy” James flipped from Texas to the Tigers. The Manvel, Texas, prospect had been pledged to the Longhorns since December, but the New Orleans-born safety always kept Baton Rouge close during a June visit that swung the race.

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LSU insider Zack Nagy confirmed the flip during a live announcement on the 247Sports YouTube channel. This major flip gives Lane Kiffin and his staff one of their biggest recruiting wins in the 2027 class. Just as importantly, LSU showed it can still beat Texas for top prospects on the Longhorns’ home turf.

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There had been eventful moments leading up to the flip. Greedy James took official visits to LSU, Notre Dame and Texas during June, and by the end of those trips, it had become clear that LSU had made up serious ground.

The message that the Tigers sent resonated, particularly with DBs coach Corey Raymond. As James explained why he had changed his mind, he revealed that the decision ultimately came down to where he felt most at home.

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“It has been a really tight race, and it was a hard decision,” said Greedy James to Rivals. “I couldn’t go wrong with any of those schools. What mattered to me most was being where I wanted to be the most. At LSU, I loved the culture on and off the field. They have a great coaching staff, and they feel like father figures, especially Coach Raymond. He’s one of the best in the game.”



Greedy James also pointed to Lane Kiffin’s football mind as another reason he wanted to be part of the program.

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“Who wouldn’t want to be developed by the best?” he said.

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His desire is understandable. At 6’0 and 175 pounds, Greedy James is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 safety in America and one of the top 100 overall prospects in the 2027 class. He’s the first safety and second DB to join LSU’s current recruiting haul. As much as it stings for Texas, there were hints that this was coming.

Last week, Greedy James told 247Sports that LSU’s recruiting pitch had reached another level.

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“LSU is a platform like no other,” he said. “It’s a strong pitch… They’ve really picked it up.”

The commitment also arrives at an important time, which explains why Lane Kiffin had been aggressive in his pursuit of this Texas commit.

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Greedy James is a statement win for LSU

LSU recently watched 5-star CB Joshua Dobson cancel his official visit in favor of South Carolina. Lane Kiffin and LSU also missed out on three-star cornerback Aidyn Wiggins, who committed to Auburn. After losing a couple of defensive back targets, there were reasons to worry. But landing Greedy James quickly changed the mood. LSU added one of the nation’s top safeties and strengthened its tradition of producing elite defensive backs.

For Greedy James, the decision also carried personal meaning.

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“All my family and I grew up LSU fans,” he said. “It’s cool that they can watch me there.”

Texas spent months believing James would be part of its future, making this flip sting. Still, they won’t be devastated. The Longhorns still boast one of the nation’s strongest DB classes, including 5-star commit John Meredith III.

LSU, meanwhile, comes away with a signature recruiting win and another highly rated defender for its 2027 class. Greedy James is the 15th player to join the group, which now ranks No. 11 nationally and fifth among SEC programs.

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The timing also stands out. LSU and Texas will square off on Nov. 14 in their first meeting since 2019, and while Greedy James won’t be on the field yet, his decision gives the rivalry another talking point before kickoff.