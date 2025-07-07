SEC Powerhouse Immediately Moves for Syracuse DL After Transfer Portal Announcement

Man, talk about emotional whiplash in New York. Our guy Fran Brown was still riding high after securing the massive commitment of five-star phenom Calvin Russell just days ago. It felt like the Syracuse rebuild was finally gaining traction with some real star power on board. But just as the Orange head coach was picking up steam, the football gods threw a wrench into the momentum. And this time, it wasn’t from the recruiting trail this time. It was from the present roster.

Syracuse is taking a sudden and significant hit to its defense, as prized freshman EDGE KingJoseph Edwards has officially entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Georgia native was one of the highest-ranked recruits to ever pledge to the Orange, and now, he’s eyeing the exit door. The timing couldn’t be worse, and the writing may already be on the wall for where he’s heading next.

All signs are pointing straight to Athens. Edwards didn’t waste a second to fan the flames, reposting an Instagram story from a fan that read, “Come be a G and come be great 🐶.” That little bulldog emoji hit like a sledgehammer in the hearts of Syracuse fans. But that wasn’t even the biggest hint. Under Hayes Fawcett’s portal announcement, none other than five-star Georgia safety KJ Bolden dropped a comment that said, “Luv you twin 🤞🏾.” It literally reads like a recruiting pitch straight from within the Bulldogs’ roster. Bolden calling Edwards his “twin” and the use of that finger-crossed emoji? Bro, at least, make it a little subtle.

As for Edwards, the portal just became his playground. He’s got four years of eligibility left and the kind of frame and potential that screams Sunday football. If Georgia is where he ends up, the rich just get richer. If it’s somewhere else, rest assured: wherever KingJoseph lands, you’ll hear about it. Meanwhile, our wishes are with Brown.

Fran Brown on King

Before KingJoseph Edwards’ name made headlines in the transfer portal, Fran Brown already saw the trajectory shifting. Earlier this year, the Syracuse head coach openly spoke about Edwards’ personal and athletic development during spring ball. “King has changed over the last 2.5 weeks of spring,” Brown said. “Like he came in, started out in my doghouse—I was on King, because I care about him and I love him. He’s a great kid.” Oh the irony. From starting out in Brown’s doghouse to now, making the Dawgs his house. College football works in weird ways.

Edwards had begun turning heads for the steady commitment he showed behind the scenes. “He is growing, he is maturing,” Brown said. “These last 2 weeks, he has made a push in the classroom. He’s just pushing everywhere. You can see it.” With every practice rep and every academic checkpoint, the redshirt freshman EDGE was slowly shaping himself into a complete player. Syracuse believed it was only a matter of time before he made a real impact.

And now, with his name in the portal and Georgia rumors swirling, it’s clear others took notice, too. “His play on the field is on another level,” Brown emphasized. That upward trend makes his departure even more significant, not because Syracuse lost a project, but because they were the one who worked on the project for so long.