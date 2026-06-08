SEC Powerhouse Threatens to Steal Kyle Whittingham’s 5-Star CB Prospect

Michigan’s hunt for 5-star cornerback Joshua Dobson started late. But Kyle Whittingham’s Wolverines clawed into his top-5, making aggressive moves to secure the 2027 prospect. Now, Texas A&M, an SEC juggernaut with an 86% recruiting chance per Rivals, is closing in. Dobson just finished his official visit to College Station, and that trip reignited the Aggies’ dominant position in this race.

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Dobson’s sixth visit to A&M since their 2024 offer signals a deepening bond, which the Aggies are leveraging hard. Dobson even told Mike Elko’s staff that they’d ‘set the bar’ for his recruitment, which is a rare compliment after his A&M visit.

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While the Aggies are widely considered the frontrunner in this recruiting race, Kyle Whittingham isn’t conceding. Dobson’s father signaled, “He [Joshua Dobson] still is undecided and is going to take all his visits as planned,” who was alongside the CB during his visit in College Station, to The Wolverine on June 7.

Dobson isn’t rushing his decision. He’s keeping his options open through summer visits, with a commitment expected in mid-July. But the timeline is tightening: after his Texas A&M trip June 5-7, he’s now heading to Michigan June 11-13 for his official visit, which is his chance to see if Whittingham can claw past the Aggies.

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“I’m just approaching it on my own,” Joshua Dobson told Aggie Yell insider Joseph Hastings. “I believe they’re only taking one more corner, so both of us can’t commit… I’m not going to be rushed in my decision.”

Texas A&M is also targeting five-star CB John Meredith to secure in their 2027 class, and that can reduce the Aggies’ chance to land Dobson. On the flip side, Michigan’s June 11-13 visit is Dobson’s final official before his mid-July decision.

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“He [Dobson] had just included the Wolverines in his top group and was telling me he doesn’t know why more people aren’t talking about Michigan with him right now, and he backed that up by swapping out LSU, a school that many thought led for him at one point early in the cycle,” said Ethan McDowell, recruiting reporter for The Wolverine, last month.

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Dobson cancelled his June 12 LSU visit, scheduling for Michigan instead. “We definitely are looking forward to our Michigan trip this week as planned,” said his father to The Wolverine. However, securing this talent won’t be easy for Whittingham, as programs like Auburn, South Carolina, and LSU are in the mix. Also, Michigan has to fight a tough battle against Texas A&M.

Kyle Whittingham on high alert

Texas A&M is making every effort to convince the 5-star 2027 CB prospect Joshua Dobson to play for them. Even predictions favor the Aggies over the other program showing interest in the CB talent.

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“The Aggies have been recruiting him hard, talking to Dobson recently, talking to his camp, talking to other sources… I have moved my prediction to Texas A&M for Joshua Dobson,” said On3’s Steve Wiltfong. “He’s always blown away whenever he’s in College Station, and I think going into the next wave, Texas A&M is now setting the bar, and Chad Simmons had as much over the weekend as well, talking with Joshua Dobson at the Under Armor All America regional camp.”

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But Texas A&M has to choose between Dobson and Meredith, despite the Aggies’ strong relationship with them. “They are making me feel wanted,” said Dobson to On3’s Chad Simmons. “Their message is come in and earn your spot, and I wouldn’t want it any other way for myself.”

However, if Michigan is able to land this CB, he will bring talent. At Catawba Ridge High School, he recorded 76 tackles and 17 pass breakups across three seasons. Now, we will see which program is able to make a lasting impression.