SEC Powers Throw Millions at Ohio State’s 5-Star Target, but Ryan Day Sticks to Recruiting Cheat Code: Report

Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Ohio State are battling for 5-star RB David Gabriel Georges, a recruit who could become one of the most expensive freshman running backs in college football. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the final deal could land between $1 million and $2 million, yet a Buckeye insider believes Ryan Day has a cheat code that can still compete.

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For months, fans have heard that Ohio State doesn’t have the flashiest facilities anymore. Other programs have newer buildings, louder recruiting weekends, and bigger displays of luxury. But Buckeye Huddle’s Jon Rhoades thinks that’s missing the whole point.

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“Stop listening to the national media spin that Ohio State is somehow behind on the facility game, and therefore they are behind on recruits,” he said. “Am I saying that they have the best facilities in the world? No… The real story isn’t that Ohio State is lacking; it’s that the culture and development pipeline here at Ohio State is strong enough to win that, anyway.”

He believes Ohio State has almost turned that into its recruiting cheat code. Instead of competing with every luxury perk another school can offer, the Buckeyes offer a simpler message. If your priority is becoming an NFL player, Ryan Day’s program has already shown you the blueprint.

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“If you’re really serious about football and not cars or money or whatever else it might be, you come to play for the Buckeyes,” Rhoades added. “Not the Texas Lamborghinis, not the Michigan motorcycles, not the Tennessee yachts, not the Ole Miss souped up golf carts. That’s the part that people keep missing, but the recruits are seeing it. While other schools like to sell the shine, Ohio State delivers the development.”

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It’s a bold claim, but Ohio State has recent evidence to support it. Just days ago, 5-star DL Marcus Fakatou committed to the Buckeyes over Georgia and Texas. After announcing his decision, he openly admitted Ryan Day’s program wasn’t the most impressive stop from a facilities standpoint.

“When I went to Ohio State, it really wasn’t all that,” he said. “They definitely, and this is not to knock them or anything, but they didn’t have the fanciest facility like Michigan or Texas or Georgia. But it’s just something about them. That culture and everything just played a big role in it for me.”

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According to Rhoades, that’s where people get it wrong. Ohio State isn’t winning these battles because it has the nicest locker room. It’s winning because players trust the coaches to make them better. For Ryan Day, that’s always been the strongest recruiting pitch. Fancy facilities might get attention during a visit but development is what players hope people remember three years later. And now, David Gabriel Georges becomes the ultimate test.

All eyes are on David Gabriel Georges now

If there were ever a recruitment built to challenge Ohio State’s philosophy, David Gabriel Georges’ is it. Gabriel Georges is ranked as a top-10 player in the 2027 class, the second-best running back in the country, and Tennessee’s top prospect. ESPN recently upgraded him to five stars, citing his vision and game-breaking speed.

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Per reports, the 205-pound RB rushed for 1,726 yards and 27 touchdowns in just 11 games last season at Baylor School, and ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash. That’s why programs have pulled out every possible stop. According to reports, Tennessee has positioned itself as one of the financial leaders in the race, while even bringing former Vols star Alvin Kamara to spend time with Gabriel Georges during his official visit. Meanwhile, Ole Miss secured the final visit before decision day.

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As for Ohio State, RBs coach Carlos Locklyn personally traveled to Quebec to meet David Gabriel Georges’ family early in the process. The Buckeyes later offered his Baylor School teammate and roommate, Jordan Darren Djila, another move aimed at strengthening relationships around the recruitment. Locklyn’s recent track record developing RBs like Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson has also become a major selling point.

That makes July 22 a highly anticipated commitment announcement. If Ryan Day lands the most expensive RB recruit high school football has ever seen, it’ll be the strongest evidence that Ohio State’s so-called recruiting cheat code still works even in an era where seven-figure offers have become part of the conversation.