SEC Program Faces Stark Attendance Drop as Fans Boycott New Head Coach After Week 2 Loss

Arkansas needed a good start under Ryan Silverfield. Instead, the mood around the program turned sour after just two games. The Razorbacks opened with a 31-14 win over North Alabama. One week later, they traveled to Utah and lost 43-10. The result did more than put another loss on the record. It pushed an already frustrated fan base toward a public protest.

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By Saturday, the empty spaces around Razorback Stadium were hard to miss. Just 10 minutes before the kickoff against Georgia, the stadium was empty. Except, of course, for some pockets of seats filled by the UGA fans.

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Another video from Sleeper CFB on X showed an Arkansas tailgate area about two hours before the game. It was largely empty. The ticket market was telling a similar story. Tickets for the Georgia game were reportedly available for as little as $9 on Friday. That is a remarkable price for an SEC matchup involving the No. 2 team in the country. Still, there are plenty of reasons for Arkansas fans to be unhappy.

The Razorbacks had just suffered one of their worst losses in recent years. In Week 2, Utah led 29-3 at halftime and never allowed Arkansas back into the game. The Razorbacks finished with only 61 rushing yards and struggled to keep drives alive. Head coach Ryan Silverfield did not hide from the result.

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There is NOBODY here 10 mins prior to kickoff. These fans weren’t bluffing. pic.twitter.com/L4afqUupY5— Brandon Adams (@DawgNationDaily) September 19, 2026

“It’s not just about me,” he said after the loss. “It’s about the program. Certainly wasn’t good enough. Guys had the right mindset. They had the right approach. They learned from the film. Obviously, pi–ed off, hurt, all the things I told them, and that they rightfully should feel.”

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Arkansas also entered the season carrying plenty of baggage. The Razorbacks went 2-10 in 2025 and finished 0-8 in SEC play. That season led to the coaching change that brought Silverfield to Fayetteville.

Silverfield came from Memphis after serving as the Tigers’ head coach from 2020 through 2025. Arkansas hired him in December with the job of pulling the program out of its worst season in decades. Instead, the first major test of his tenure arrived with fans already losing patience.

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The boycott involved more than just the football program

Some Arkansas supporters had been planning to stay away from the Georgia game before kickoff. A boycott campaign called for fans to skip games until athletic director Hunter Yurachek leaves Arkansas. The campaign had a goal of 1,000 signatures. It received 2,500 in less than a day.

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It doesn’t help Yurachek that Florida State fired its AD, Michael Alford, last week for similar disappointing results. The campaign highlighted that during Yurachek’s tenure (since 2017), the Razorbacks have gone 41-70 in regular-season games while being the worst in the SEC.

The fans also didn’t like that the AD didn’t appear at the Little Rock Touchdown Club in August to discuss the performance of the team. He was there in previous years.

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Another protest encouraged fans who did attend to wear brown paper bags over their heads. Former Arkansas star John Daly even got involved.

“I’m really upset that anyone or any of our Hog Fans would protest coming to any of our Hog football games. I’m so mad, I love our Hogs,” Daly wrote on Facebook on September 18. “I’ll support our coaches and players till I die, and y’all who protest coming is not smart. The more we fill our seats and boxes, the more money we have for NIL, so plz stop this.”

That financial side matters more now than it did a few years ago. Arkansas is competing in an SEC where schools are spending millions on recruiting, paying players, and building their rosters. Losing a big part of the fan base would make that job even harder. That, too, when the Razorbacks have the cheapest roster in the SEC. But the fans who are staying away are not reacting to just one bad afternoon in Utah.

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They have watched Arkansas go 9-24 over the past three seasons. The 2025 season was the breaking point for many. So, the UGA game was a lost cause, even when Arkansas tried to make the game a major event.

The school promoted it as a “Stadium Stripe Out,” and Georgia was making only its third visit to Fayetteville in 17 years. Razorback Stadium can hold more than 76,000 people. But the boycott has now really affected the ‘spectacle.’ For now, though, the Razorbacks are taking some drastic steps.