SEC Program Goes Above and Beyond to Lure Ohio State’s 5-Star RB Target

If a recruit matters, Tennessee fans make sure he feels it before he even steps onto the field. This weekend in Knoxville, the Vols literally painted the rock for 5-star RB David Gabriel Georges. After all, this Baylor School standout is their biggest recruiting target in the 2027 class. Plus, Ohio State is already getting projection favors after hosting him last weekend.

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Looking at how everything is unfolding since Thursday night, Josh Heupel and his staff aren’t leaving anything to chance. The first sign came before David Gabriel Georges even got deep into his visit. They painted Tennessee’s famous campus landmark, “The Rock,” specifically for him. And it’s even got a personal touch.

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At the center sat the Tennessee Power T inside a maple leaf, a nod to David Gabriel Georges’ Canadian roots. Alongside it was a French message which read, “Bienvenue à la Maison DGG” which translates to “Welcome Home.”

The message is personal because David Gabriel Georges grew up in Quebec before moving to Tennessee and attending Baylor School in Chattanooga. French is part of his background, and the Vols have leaned into that relationship for quite some time. Earlier reports show how coaches have even spoken French with him during previous visits.

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Recruiting is often about relationships and Tennessee just found a creative way to make that point without saying a word. But that’s not the only effort they made during David Gabriel Georges’ OV. And it’s something even Ohio State can’t replicate. Alvin Kamara. The former Vols star and current New Orleans Saints standout showed up in Knoxville this weekend, and nobody needed to guess why.

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Alvin Kamara posted on Instagram, “You know why I’m here.”

Everybody knew why he was there. Tennessee assistant coach Derek Jones added fuel to the moment by posting a photo alongside the ex Vols RB writing, “One of the best running backs in NFL History Alvin Kamara agrees it’s lovely at the Top.”

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This move is effective because he’s one of David Gabriel Georges’ favorite players. Last year, he admitted he was disappointed he missed Tennessee’s Alabama game because Alvin Kamara attended.

“I’m watching highlights from running backs like Alvin Kamara,” he said in 2024. “I’m a big fan of him. And that’s why I was, like, mad when he came up to the Alabama game. I was mad because I didn’t go.”

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Tennessee remembered that comment. And bringing Alvin Kamara to campus during his official visit was a power move. You can see by the smile on DGG’s face that he’s pumped. Still, Josh Heupel isn’t recruiting the RB because of what he might become. Rivals already ranks him as the No. 13 overall player in America, the No. 2 RB nationally, and the top player in Tennessee.

At 5’11, David Gabriel Georges combines elite speed with rare power. Last month, he posted a 4.38-second 40-yard dash. It’s one reason why every major program wants him. It’s also why his Baylor OL teammate Gabriel Osenda who committed to Tennessee 2026 keeps pushing so hard.

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“I just tell him, ‘Come let me block for you again for a couple more years,'” he said. “I’m staying on him hard. I know wherever he’ll go, he’ll do great things. But I definitely want him at Tennessee with me.”

The problem for Tennessee is that Ohio State isn’t exactly backing down. In fact, momentum currently appears to favor the Buckeyes.

Ohio State still appears to lead for David Gabriel Georges

Two Rivals analysts recently submitted predictions for David Gabriel Georges to land in Columbus. Their RPM currently gives Ohio State an unrivaled 93.9% chance of winning the battle, while Tennessee sits far behind. But that doesn’t mean the race is over. VolQuest insider Austin Price continues to maintain this has always been a two-team race.

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“It’s been two teams,” he said on 104.5 The Zone’s Ramon and Will. “It’s always been two teams. It’s never been anybody but two teams. Tennessee feels good about where they’re at entering the weekend. Ohio State feels good about where they’re at exiting the weekend.”

Price also believes DGG hasn’t made a final decision and likely won’t leave Knoxville with one. That’s important because commitment day is approaching fast. David Gabriel Georges plans to announce his decision on July 22. Between now and then, he’ll have plenty to think about. But Tennessee really went over the top to win this recruitment. Whether that’s enough remains to be seen.