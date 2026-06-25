SEC Program Loses 282lb Commit Who Was With The Program Since November

The SEC’s schools have lately been catching Ls with their commits. Alabama earlier this month. Yesterday, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns lost their highly touted lone linebacker from the class of 2027 over an NIL money issue. Well, history repeated itself again today in the South. Word is, Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers lost one of their longest-committed star athletes in Kadin Fife.

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On Wednesday evening, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported that the four-star defensive lineman decided to open his recruitment back up. The 6-foot-5, 282-pound star originally committed to Josh Heupel and the Vols staff all the way back on November 21, 2025.

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This summer has been a complete whirlwind for the four-star prospect. On top of reopening his recruitment, he actually transferred high schools, moving from Chattooga High School in Georgia back to Cherokee County High School in Alabama. As his game tape got out, his offer list exploded to over 30 schools, with heavy hitters like Miami, Oklahoma, and Florida coming after him.

With all that attention, Fife decided he needed to take some official visits this June to figure things out for sure, hitting Knoxville but also checking out Ole Miss and Georgia.

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Those rival visits are exactly where Tennessee’s hold on him started to slip. Recruiting insiders from On3 and Rivals actually started predicting a flip a few days before it became official. While Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss made a big push, the Georgia Bulldogs are the team with all the hype right now. Fife has openly raved about how Kirby Smart develops defensive linemen and plays true freshmen early. Multiple experts are logging predictions for Georgia now. Apparently, Athens seems like the place to beat, considering the Bulldogs usually get aggressive during in July period.

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Over on Rocky Top, this news definitely stings and gives the coaching staff some homework. Fife was the fifth-highest-ranked player in Tennessee’s 2027 class, so losing him drops their total commit count down to 15. It also bumps their national team ranking down a bit, pushing the Vols outside the top 50 on 247Sports and down to No. 35 on Rivals. Right now, only five of their remaining commits carry that coveted four-star status.

Not going to lie, Vol Nation is a bit panicked about it, especially following his departure. But then again, Tennessee has legendary defensive line coach Rodney Garner, who is known as one of the absolute best recruiters and developers in the country.

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Rodney got work cut out for him

Coach Rodney Garner isn’t wasting any time moping over the open spot on the defensive line. He is already working the phones and hosting elite talent to fill the gap left by Kadin Fife.

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Jayden Broadie:

Jayden is a highly rated our-star defensive player from Raleigh, North Carolina. He stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 230 pounds. Tennessee offered him a scholarship in November 2025 after he visited Knoxville to watch a game. Since then, the Tennessee coaching staff has stayed in very close contact with him.

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Tennessee is in a great position to land Broadie. He recently named Tennessee in his top six favorite schools, alongside Georgia, Auburn, Missouri, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech. He originally planned to pick a school on July 4, but South Carolina offered him a scholarship. So, he decided to explore a bit more. Right now, Tennessee is working hard to get him back on campus for a game this fall.

Dallas Pauldo:

The three-star in-state defensive lineman plays for Rockvale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

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Tennessee’s co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter officially extended an offer to him on January 22, marking his fourth or fifth Division I offer.

Coach Josh Heupel loves to keep the best local players at home. Just as it was about to be cleared up, this summer battle for Pauldo’s signature has turned into a highly competitive national race.

His recruitment has picked up quickly. He has already taken official visits to Missouri and Maryland, while schools like Georgia, Vanderbilt, and Arkansas have also jumped into the race with offers.

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Tennessee has the advantage of being the home-state school, but Coach Josh Heupel and Rodney Garner may have to spend big to land him.

That said, Tennessee has already had success this month. The Vols flipped Kenneth Simon II from Alabama and landed commitments from Malik Howard, Dayon Cooper, and two other recruits. Still, they may need to pull out their wallet again if they want top 10, which they would like.