SEC Program Makes Heisman Trophy Candidate Wear GoPro During Spring Practice

South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers’ Heisman campaign couldn’t take off last year despite preseason predictions. The team finished 4-8, with Shane Beamer making changes to his offensive staff. While preparing for the next season, the head coach is looking for an edge this spring. To get it, he’s turning to a piece of technology more commonly seen on a ski slope than a football field, strapping a GoPro directly to his quarterback’s helmet.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Tuesday, South Carolina reporter Jordan Kaye shared a picture of the Gamecocks’ spring practice, featuring LaNorris Sellers at the front having a GoPro attachment on his helmet.

ADVERTISEMENT

This effort to collect measurable insights and first-person video footage will help South Carolina to better evaluate Sellers’ performance. For a player like LaNorris Sellers, this technology offers him a unique POV on the rest of the team, including the O-line, WRs, and even the defensive line. The camera captures every huddle call, line adjustment, post-snap read, and more from a QB’s-eye view.

For coaches, the main aim is to track “eye discipline.” By installing this technology, they can verify whether the quarterback is looking at the right keys. It’s a much-needed step following their O-line performance, giving up 43 sacks last season and surrendering 358 lost yards on sacks alone. To make matters worse, Sellers accounted for 42 of those 43 sacks due to poor O-line protection. But the potential is there, as the star QB led the Gamecocks to a 9-4 season, throwing for 2,534 yards in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of a mid-season concussion, he didn’t match that level in 2025; still, you can’t overlook his struggles on critical downs. He completed only 49.3% of his passes on third down with four interceptions. More importantly, Sellers’ completion percentage dropped from 65.6% to 60.8%.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Other teams have also used GoPro on their players in the past. Nebraska once used GoPro to improve Dylan Raiola’s huddle accountability and communication under OC Dana Holgorsen. Then UConn used it for non-contact positions like CBs to monitor their coverage reactions. Florida was one of the first major programs to release high-quality GoPro football. Even teams like Kentucky and Pitt have used it.

In the pros, the Vikings implemented a similar strategy, placing a camera on Sam Darnold’s helmet to create a teaching tape for rookie QB J.J. McCarthy while he rehabbed a knee injury. The NCAA doesn’t allow its usage during live games for safety reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

These instances signal that the Gamecocks are eyeing a breakout season in 2026. Although South Carolina is making every effort to grow, concern remains after last season’s poor performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shane Beamer’s SEC approach for the betterment of USC

Following their rocky season, the South Carolina head coach reshuffled his staff and attacked the transfer portal. Retaining QB LaNorris Sellers was the headline move. The return of edge star Dylan Stewart and big-play wideout Nyckoles Harbor brought stability to the program. But considering last season’s offensive struggles, Beamer’s boldest swing came with the hire of OC Kendal Briles.

“We needed someone with college experience running a system that stresses defenses,” said Beamer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Briles’ arrival signals a philosophical reset, especially for Sellers. Then, on the recruiting front, flipping edge rusher Julian Walker from Michigan capped a top-20 class. Although OL transfer Jacarrius Peak suffered an offseason injury, Beamer reassured fans, saying, “We fully anticipate him being ready to roll when September rolls around.”

Now, the real test begins March 4, when spring practice kicks off. With this new technological edge, South Carolina’s offseason is poised to be a turning point, provided the on-field results follow.