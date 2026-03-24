SEC Program Makes Huge NIL Offer to Steal 295lb Talent From Mario Cristobal; But it Flops – Report

Mario Cristobal has literally crossed an ocean to build his 2027 class by offering Irish rugby player Neff Giwa. Although he has never played a down of gridiron football, his skill and frame have sent CFB coaches into a frenzy. One of them was South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, who made a huge attempt to lure the 295-pound rugby player-turned offensive lineman from the Hurricanes. However, Giwa had bad news in store for them.

On Monday, The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman reported that the Gamecocks wanted to give the 2027 elite prospect a huge NIL deal so he’d commit yesterday and scrap his Miami visit. But since Cristobal’s program was the first to offer Giwa a scholarship, Miami won out. In fact, he is currently at Coral Gables, Feldman reported.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Though the specific monetary value of the NIL deal has not been publicly disclosed, this offer was part of an aggressive push by the Gamecocks, who hosted Giwa for a visit in March. Now, South Carolina can only hope of getting on Neff Giwa’s good books later on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, after seeing Giwa’s physical traits, which include a 7-foot wingspan and 37-inch arms, Cristobal’s immediate reach-out is now paying off. Despite his lack of experience, while Miami was the first program to show faith in his potential, the elite 2027 prospect is now attending the Hurricanes’ opening spring practice and meeting with the coaching staff in person, showing his loyalty to the Canes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Giwa’s mentor, Brandon Collier, has stated that Mario Cristobal’s Miami is a strong contender for his commitment. Mario Cristobal is known to recruit and develop the country’s best offensive linemen, which might be an attractive factor for Neff Giwa. South Carolina, on the other hand, had a bad O-line last season, which might be the reason a big NIL offer was not enough to make the cut for this international prospect. Whether or not he will pay the Gamecocks a second thought is also a mystery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giwa may not bring football experience, but the 20-year-old Irish rugby player’s background in soccer and basketball makes him one of the most sought-after international recruits for the Hurricanes. However, the race to recruit this prospect is not limited to Mario Cristobal and Shane Beamer because it has become crowded.

Landing Neff Giwa won’t be an easy task for Mario Cristobal

At a towering 6-foot-7, Neff Giwa is one of the most intriguing names in the 2027 recruiting cycle. That rare blend of size and raw athleticism has college coaches buzzing, and with programs constantly hunting for difference-makers in the trenches, Giwa’s profile reads like a blueprint for upside. But much of that early momentum traces back to PPI’s Brandon Collier.

ADVERTISEMENT

After measuring Giwa’s timing in a 4.88-second 40-yard dash, Collier saw something special. Probably that’s why he told Feldman, “He’s (Neff Giwa) so tall, but he actually had good leverage. He’s also got this toughness about him. He’s like a fighter. And he’s got something inside him that I haven’t seen from many kids. He was physical as heck.”

Considering that programs like UNC, Tennessee, SMU, and South Carolina show interest in Giwa, making the race difficult for Miami. Still, Mario Cristobal gets a solid chance to impress this elite 2027 OT prospect. Now, if the Canes’ pitch works, the Hurricanes could get a multi-sport athlete for the future.