SEC Program Set to Flip Nation’s No. 1 Overall Prospect After Convincing Official Visit

October 2025—that was when five-star 2027 DL Jalen Brewster committed to Texas Tech. But as is often the case in college football, he hasn’t shut down his recruitment. So it’s no surprise that an SEC program is pushing hard for a potential flip, and if Brewster’s recent comments are anything to go by, then they only strengthen that program’s case.

Though LSU and Florida were both firmly in the mix to flip the 2027 prospect’s commitment, and the defensive lineman took official visits to both schools, Lane Kiffin and his staff’s approach felt different to him. Following his official visit to Baton Rouge from May 29 to 31, Brewster came away with nothing but positive impressions of the Tigers.

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“LSU was a great visit. Coach O [Ed Orgeron] is one heck of a coach—and if you want to be coached by the best, you go to LSU,” Brewster said to Geaux247 after his visit, as reported by Zack Nagy on June 26.

Kiffin decided to bring back Orgeron immediately after joining the Tigers as their 34th head coach. The former LSU head coach arrived in Baton Rouge this time as a special assistant to recruiting and defense. As a Louisiana native, his connection to the state runs deep, and that could now pay dividends for Kiffin’s program as it looks to flip the five-star 2027 DL. Not only has Ed Orgeron played a key role in the recruitment, but LSU defensive line coach Kevin Peoples has also been instrumental in convincing Brewster.

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“It was good knowing that he’s [Kevin Peoples] been through a lot; he’s one of us. He’s great and wants to see us do better things,” Brewster said. “He’s just himself and won’t give up until I sign papers.”

However, LSU’s effort didn’t end there, as even Lane Kiffin joined in.

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“I loved spending time with Coach Kiffin,” Brewster added. “Coach Kiffin is a real great guy, and I would love to play for him. They took a very big step.”

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The Tigers had freshman defensive lineman Deuce Geralds host Brewster during his official visit, and that stood out to the 2027 prospect. And even though the program signed a few DLs last year, it won’t hold back when it comes to dedicating resources to lure Brewster. And because quality defensive linemen are hard to find in the transfer portal, landing the No. 1 overall recruit, as ranked by Rivals and ESPN, would further strengthen its roster.

Still, LSU’s chances of flipping his commitment are far from settled. The five-star talent has narrowed his list and is expected to make his final college decision soon. Will Kiffin’s program be able to land him?

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To land the 2027 prospect, LSU has to beat others

Jalen Brewster chose Texas Tech for a reason. His relationship with the Red Raiders’ then-defensive line coach, Zarnell Fitch, was strong after the school offered him in 2024. After Fitch left, Texas Tech hired Shiel Wood as its defensive line coach. Wood has already built a strong connection with Brewster, and the five-star 2027 defensive lineman believes in the coach’s track record.

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“It was amazing, all the players who came through, that got coached up and developed to be potential first-round picks,” Brewster remarked.

However, the Red Raiders are not the only obstacle standing in LSU’s way of landing the standout defensive lineman, who recorded 142 rushing yards and three touchdowns as a junior at Cedar Hill. Kiffin must also fend off the Gators in this recruiting battle. Since Jon Sumrall arrived at Florida, the Gators have shown considerable interest in Brewster.

Meanwhile, Florida had a solid opportunity to convince the 2027 prospect during his official visit on June 12. Now, it’s up to the five-star recruit to decide where he’ll commit before turning his full attention to his senior season of high school.