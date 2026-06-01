SEC Program Set to Flip Nation’s No.1 Recruit From Texas Tech

Since October 2025, the nation’s No. 1 DL recruit committed to the Red Raiders, but following the departure of Texas Tech D-line coach Zarnell Fitch, Jalen Brewster kept his options open. Naturally, several programs tried for a potential flip, but Lane Kiffin’s LSU is pushing hard, and his official visit with the Tigers over this weekend signals recruiting momentum for Kiffin.

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“It was great. I loved spending time with Coach Kiffin,” said Brewster after his OV in Baton Rouge. “Coach Kiffin is a real great guy, and I would love to play for him. They took a very big step.”

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LSU’s freshman DL Deuce Geralds hosted Brewster, and the 2027 DL prospect told Geaux247 that he sees similarities between his game and Geralds’ style. Brewster’s second LSU visit followed an earlier trip when D-line coach Kevin Peoples hosted him. Even before arriving for the visit, the 5-star DL from Cedar Hill, Texas, said he “can’t wait to be around Lane Kiffin.”

In September 2025, he made his first unofficial visit to Baton Rouge. Orgeron’s special assistant to recruiting and defense shifted momentum in LSU’s favor. As per media reports, “Coach O” has been leading Brewster’s recruitment and making heavy face time with him, building a strong connection. Moreover, he has a reputation for building elite D-lines.

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During his LSU days before becoming head coach, Orgeron served as a D-line coach and developed future NFL star Davon Godchaux. He even recruited title-winning caliber talent for the 2019 championship team. More importantly, he coached Warren Sapp at Miami, who became an NFL star. So, LSU has enough selling points.

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However, securing Brewster won’t be easy, as Oregon, Florida, Miami, and Indiana remain in the mix. Then, the 2027 prospect has a connection with Indiana. His father, Robert Brewster, was a college teammate of IU DC Bryant Haines, and a flip to Bloomington would represent a “coming home” story. But Florida’s push could be a hurdle for LSU in getting this elite 2027 DL.

LSU has to fight for this 5-star DL talent

Florida head coach Billy Napier and D-line coach Gerald Chatman view Jalen Brewster as a future key piece for the Gators’ defense. The program even hosted Brewster for high-profile visits. During their 2026 Orange & Blue Spring Game, Florida hosted him for a multi-day visit. Even the Gators’ selling point for the DL is immediate playing time in his true freshman season.

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Florida has secured an official visit, but the date hasn’t been announced yet. Despite all, he has still committed to the Red Raiders. He has trust in DC Shiel Wood’s scheme, which could help him pave a path to the NFL.

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“It was amazing, all the players who came through, that got coached up and developed to be potential first-round picks,” said Brewster.

Yet nothing is settled. However, his interest in Lane Kiffin’s LSU suggests that the Tigers have a solid chance to land this elite defensive talent. At Cedar Hill, he rushed for 142 yards and 3 TDs during his junior season. He was named the Utility Player of the Year in Texas District 11-6A. Now, let’s see which program is able to secure Brewster.