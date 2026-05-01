SEC Program Sets Up $10M for 2027 Class; Texas Tech Spends Seven-Figures on Eight Commits

In this new revenue-sharing era, programs have totally changed their approach towards building a roster. Just take the example of top teams like Texas A&M or Ohio State, who spend over $30 million to bring in top players to the team. But the SEC is now focusing more on bringing an ideal set of NIL plans for players rather than filling it up with many players.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

SEC teams are now going on recruiting visits with a fixed budget. This means they already know how much money they can spend and how many players they can sign, so they don’t take too many players and create problems later.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s insanity,” one SEC staffer told On3. “You can actually pay for five or 10 top guys you actually want, and then you’re trying to put together the rest of your 18 to 25-person class with the rest of the cash you have on hand.”

One SEC program shared that they have set aside around $7 to $10 million for their 2027 recruiting class. But even that amount is not considered the highest level of spending compared to the top programs. This calculated budget stems directly from the upcoming House settlement. With an initial revenue-sharing cap set at $20.5 million for the first year, SEC front offices are being forced to meticulously map out their future spending rather than writing blank checks.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s pretty clear that money still plays a big role in recruiting. Some teams have more money than others, top players are earning huge amounts, and the most important positions get the biggest deals. This decision makes sense because not all teams can afford to spend a hefty amount on their roster. And to bring in top players, the funds are of great importance.

As per reports, many recruits are set to earn $1 million in their first year of college in the 2027 season. They even earned around and more than that before. Remember how Bryce Underwood got a NIL deal worth $10.5 million without even stepping onto the field? This makes the need for having a specific amount besides NIL important. Every conference knows that recruiting decisions are very much money-driven. Even one SEC general manager explained it clearly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Decisions are still driven by money, that hasn’t changed,” an SEC general manager told On3. “If the money is even, that’s when relationships truly matter.”

Teams like LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech are expected to be very active and bring in strong players soon. Programs are prioritizing elite talent over sheer volume. For the 2026 cycle, USC spent deep into the eight-figure range to secure the No. 1 recruiting class of 35 signees. However, the early strategy for 2027 suggests a stark pivot, with teams opting for smaller, hyper-focused classes of around 16 players to maximize their financial return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Tech is already spending heavily. They have used more than $2.5 million on eight recruits so far for their 2027 class. Backed by a massive financial war chest, the Red Raiders aren’t holding back. Last year, they secured five-star 2026 edge rusher LaDamion Guyton, who is expected to command a three-year deal worth up to $3.5 million, proving their seven-figure commitment to top-tier talent is no bluff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia, meanwhile, is planning to sign around 25 players and hopes to have about 20 commits by the end of summer. Tennessee is also flexible and expects to sign between 18 and 25 players. Recruiting visits aren’t just about campus tours anymore. In fact, they are business negotiations. Major programs now prefer to rip the band-aid off early, often discussing financial expectations with agents by March. If a player’s asking price exceeds their allocated budget, coaches simply move on, saving valuable time and campus resources.

Other schools choose to talk directly with the player’s family during summer visits. They do this because sometimes agents do not clearly share money details with families, so schools want to be more open and direct. This approach could not only help recruits with their financial stability but could also help with fewer flips.

ADVERTISEMENT

SEC teams are facing a major downfall

SEC teams have lost their charm over the past few years. And when NIL and the transfer portal took over completely, things got worse for them. Players now randomly move from one school to another for a better paycheck. This makes a coach’s job hard and even increases pressure on them.

Since 2023, no SEC team has reached the finals of the playoffs and won them. Teams like Indiana and Miami are spending loads of money on their rosters and bringing talented players onto the team to make sure they win, and that’s exactly what is happening with them. Indiana won the national title for the very first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even two G5 teams entered the playoffs last year, Tulane and James Madison, showing how much impact NIL can have on the game dynamic. So, SEC teams are making sure to put in more money to solidify their teams.

Ultimately, the 2027 recruiting cycle is exposing a massive shift in college football’s economy. Whether it is an SEC powerhouse carefully pacing a $10 million budget or Texas Tech dropping seven figures to lock down their defense, the message is clear that if you aren’t ready to spend, you aren’t ready to compete. What do you think?