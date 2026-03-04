SEC Program With Father On Payroll Lands No.1 LB In America

Coincidences happen all the time in recruiting. But one SEC program’s timing to land 5-star LB Cooper Witten seems too good to be true. Cooper Witten’s father, Jason Witten, finished his NFL career in 2020 and went on to coach Liberty Christian High School in Texas. There, he developed his son into a 5-star LB and won back-to-back state titles. Now that the 11-time Pro Bowler has joined an SEC team in January as tight ends coach, his son follows him there.

According to reports, Cooper has ditched his top-touted destinations in Georgia, Clemson, Texas, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Tennessee. Instead, the 6’1″ and 220 lbs linebacker joins Oklahoma and announced his commitment on March 3 on his social media handles. The move came as a shock for many since Witten was expected to commit to his father’s alma mater, Tennessee, where Jason was on First-team All-SEC in 2002.

“It does come with a lot of pressure, but it makes me better in the long run,” Cooper said about playing under his father. “He has been able to help me a lot with all of the experience he has in college and the NFL. He’s been able to give me huge pointers. I wouldn’t be the player I am without him.” Cooper’s commitment is a major coup for OU in their 2027 recruiting class.

He is the 1st-ranked LB in the nation and is 31st overall. Brent Venables has already landed 14 commits in the cycle, and Cooper is the second top-30 pledge for the program. Apart from the Argyle, Texas native, Oklahoma has also landed 4-star LB Taven Epps, who is the 5th-ranked player in his position. Currently, OU’s class ranks 2nd nationally.

Cooper’s father, Jason, is considered one of the greatest tight ends in the NFL. He was a third-round pick in the 2003 draft class and spent most of his pro career with the Dallas Cowboys, making the First-team All-Pro twice. After ending his football career, he quickly joined Liberty Christian in 2021 and led the team to win the 2023 and 2024 state titles. During that time, the 43-year-old took his two sons under his wing, and Cooper accumulated 214 tackles in his three varsity seasons.

“Now to see him carve his own path and create his own story, having the chance to coach my sons in high school football is the greatest joy I’ve ever had,” Jason Witten said. Jason Witten applied lessons from his father and wrote on X, “A son needs a dad to be the standard by which he will later measure himself.” Developing under his father’s wing has forged Cooper to become an elite player, instilling the same work ethic as his father.

Jason Witten opens up about his OU job

In his junior season in 2025, Cooper totaled 87 tackles, 2 sacks, and helped his father’s team to an 8-4 record in just seven games. Before doing that, the 220 lbs LB put in elite numbers at the spring 2025 combine and showed natural football IQ and instincts. Moreover, since he is also a track and field athlete, it just goes on to bolster his athleticism. The Arlington native clocked 10.91 seconds in the 100-meter sprint in spring 2025. Despite committing to OU, Cooper will still play the 2027 season with his High School team.

While Cooper lights up the field at his high school in 2026, Jason Witten has a huge task to fill former TEs coach Joe Jon Finley’s shoes. “I know what the expectations and standards of Oklahoma football are, and I’m excited to lean into and embrace those,” Witten said after being hired on January 8. “But along the way, it’s also a great privilege to positively impact young men — to help them become the best players they can be and the best men they can be.”

This year, Brent Venables brings in tight ends Tyler Ruxer and Ryder Mix as freshmen. Moreover, Hayden Hansen, Rocky Beers, and Jack Van Dorselaer come in as transfers for the position. Additionally, senior tight end Jaren Kanak returns this season. In all, Jason will have a huge task to develop the unit from scratch.