The SEC spent the 2026 regular season beating up on everyone outside its own league. Its programs went 45-3 across 48 non-conference games and 13-3 against Power Four opponents, numbers that leave very little to argue about.

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Still, the three losses deserve a closer look, because each game offered a different kind of setback for an SEC program. Defeats came against Michigan, Utah, and Clemson.

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Oklahoma lost a one-score game in Ann Arbor, Arkansas was overwhelmed by Utah’s offense, and South Carolina watched a 10-point lead slip away in its rivalry game.

Here’s how each of those three losses unfolded:

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Michigan 17, Oklahoma 10: Wolverines Edge Sooners in Ann Arbor

On September 12, No. 11 Oklahoma was the first of three losses, losing 17-10 at Michigan in Ann Arbor. Jyaire Hill intercepted John Mateer at the Oklahoma 30 and returned it 24 yards, and Jordan Marshall scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

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“I didn’t think he was going to throw it,” Hill said after the game.

Quarterback Bryce Underwood also scored on a 38-yard run and finished with 87 rushing yards, 111 passing yards and no turnovers. Oklahoma’s only touchdown came midway through the third quarter, a 22-yard connection between Mateer and Mackenzie Alleyne.

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Penalties were close to even, with Oklahoma flagged nine times for 76 yards and Michigan 11 times for 90. The Sooners also lost linebacker Kip Lewis to a right knee injury in the first half.

“He’ll miss some time,” coach Brent Venables said.

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Utah 43, Arkansas 10: Utes Dominate Razorbacks in Salt Lake City

The other loss that day wasn’t close at all. No. 20 Utah beat Arkansas 43-10 in Salt Lake City, and it was the Utes’ first home game against an SEC team since they beat Florida 24-11 in 2023. They scored 22 points in the second quarter alone and led 29-3 at halftime, with touchdowns on four straight drives, so the game was basically over before the break.

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Quarterback Devon Dampier was the engine as he completed 18 of 24 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns, added two rushing scores, and went past 6,000 career passing yards, counting his two seasons at New Mexico.

Wayshawn Parker scored three times, twice on the ground and once through the air, while Noah Bennee caught four passes for a career-best 113 yards.

Arkansas managed 61 rushing yards, and KJ Jackson completed 14 of 34 passes. Utah’s defense had 13 pass breakups, its highest total since 1998.

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“The batting the ball down at the line of scrimmage is very deflating to a quarterback,” Utah coach Morgan Scalley said.

“One loss will not define us … but we were clearly not good enough tonight in all three phases,” said Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield, offering a blunt review.

Arkansas hadn’t beaten an FBS team since their 56-14 win over Arkansas State on 6th September 2025. They finally broke that drought with a 34-6 victory over Tulsa on 26th September 2026.

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Clemson 21, South Carolina 17: Tigers Complete Dramatic Rivalry Comeback

On November 28, South Carolina led Clemson 17-7 in the third quarter after LaNorris Sellers threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Brady Hunt. Sellers finished with 116 rushing yards and also scored on a 13-yard run in the second quarter, a play that set off a brief fight between players. Then the Tigers came back.

Jarvis Green ran for 78 yards and a touchdown, Clemson piled up 187 rushing yards, and the defense held South Carolina scoreless in the fourth quarter. Fifth-year walk-on Trent Pearman, who grew up around Clemson as the son of longtime staffer Danny Pearman, then threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Bryant Wesco with two seconds remaining.

Wesco, the team’s leading receiver with 52 catches, had his first receiving touchdown of the season on that play. Pearman finished with 197 passing yards and two touchdowns, even with Clemson missing quarterbacks Tait Reynolds and Chris Vizzina.

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“I’ve been ready for five years,” Pearman said.

“What they did is storybook,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.

The 21-17 final left Clemson at 8-4 and South Carolina at 6-6. The Tigers had lost their previous two home games to South Carolina and hadn’t beaten them at home since 2018. Both teams will learn their bowl destinations on December 6.

“Unacceptable the way we finished the season. I’m fully aware of that,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said.

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That same Sunday brings Selection Sunday, one day after No. 1 Georgia plays No. 3 Texas in the SEC Championship Game on December 5. After a 45-3 run outside the league, the three losses are the only parts of the story the SEC would like to rewrite, with each one coming down to a different kind of failure.