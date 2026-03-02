SEC QB Sets Combine Statline Only Matched by No.1 Picks Michael Vick & Robert Griffin III

November 29, 2025: Arkansas QB Taylen Green 10 rolls out to his right looking up field for someone to come open. .Missouri defeated Arkansas 31-17 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251129_faf_cm9_057 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

November 29, 2025: Arkansas QB Taylen Green 10 rolls out to his right looking up field for someone to come open. .Missouri defeated Arkansas 31-17 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251129_faf_cm9_057 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

The 4.4-second 40-yard dash used to be the stuff of legend for quarterbacks, a mythical benchmark set by players like Michael Vick. At this year’s NFL Combine, however, an SEC QB didn’t just meet that standard; he joined a club so exclusive that it redefines the position’s athletic potential.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Taylen Green, the former Arkansas quarterback, has now set a Combine record, surpassing legendary No. 1 draft picks Michael Vick and Robert Griffin III. The record highlights quarterbacks since 1999 who weigh more than 200 lbs, record a vertical jump above 38 inches, and run the 40-yard dash in under 4.60 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green broke the quarterback record for both the vertical and broad jumps. He posted a 43.5-inch vertical and an 11’2 broad jump. The previous record was held by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, who recorded a 40.5-inch vertical and a 10’9 broad jump at the Combine.

He also posted an impressive 4.36-second 40-yard dash, the second-fastest time ever recorded by a quarterback at the Combine. In comparison, Michael Vick ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash with a 38-inch vertical, while Robert Griffin III recorded a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and a 39-inch vertical. Being compared to athletes of that level only strengthens Green’s case as one of the standout quarterbacks at the Combine.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Fernando Mendoza is widely projected to be the No. 1 overall pick, Green’s performance could significantly boost his draft stock. His name had already been gaining attention following his collegiate career at Arkansas. Despite the Razorbacks finishing last in the SEC, Green still produced strong numbers, standing out on an otherwise struggling team.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

He completed 198 of 326 passes, posting a 60.7 percent completion rate for 2,714 yards. He also threw 19 touchdowns, standing out alongside running back Mike Washington Jr. Both players have made their mark at the Combine. Like Green, Washington also broke records, posting a perfect 10.00 Relative Athletic Score and becoming the first running back in 39 years to achieve that.

This record-setting performance, which even saw Green surpass a Combine mark set by Anthony Richardson, a player he was once compared to, will undoubtedly have scouts taking a second look. The Los Angeles Rams are a potential landing spot for the quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there have been rumors that Green may shift into a different offensive role, to which he gave a clear answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Taylen Green shifting to a different offensive role?

There was plenty of speculation that Taylen Green might shift to a different position, specifically wide receiver. But where did those comparisons come from?

It started when the NFL Network showed a graphic comparing Green to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf. Fans on social media quickly picked up on the quarterback-wide receiver comparison, leading to questions about whether Green might change positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, analyst Charles Davis quickly shut down the speculation.

“I just asked him very simply, ‘With the day you’re having and your build and everything else, have people approached you about doing wide receiver drills?'” Davis said on the NFL Network.

“[Green] said, ‘No, they have not.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I said, ‘What would you do if people did approach you to do wide receiver drills?’ … He said, ‘Absolutely not. I’m a quarterback.”

Green’s firm declaration that he is ‘a quarterback’ puts any speculation about a position change to rest, clarifying his intentions for NFL teams. With proven collegiate production and an impressive showing at the NFL Combine, Green could emerge as a Day 2 or Day 3 selection for teams looking to add depth at the position.