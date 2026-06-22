SEC QB Who Threw 6334 Yards, Coaches His Son at The Same Program – Serving Them For 30+ Years

College football has seen many father-son duos, like Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders, turning up the heat on the field. This time, it’s Mike Bobo and his son. Bobo started the legacy by playing quarterback at Georgia and throwing for 6,334 yards. He later took the role of offensive coordinator at Georgia, and now his son is taking the legacy forward by playing as an OL.

Talking about the same, Top Tier Georgia wrote on X: “Mike Bobo threw for 6334 yards as Georgia’s QB from 1994 to 1997, 9th most all time in program history. Now his son Drew Bobo snaps the ball to Gunner Stockton every play, the Bobo family has been a part of Georgia football for over 30 years. #GoDawgs.”

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Mike Bobo started off his journey with Georgia as a quarterback and played from 1994 to 1997. He was also an on-field coach for the team from 2001 to 2014. Then, from 2023, he has been serving as Georgia’s offensive coordinator. Despite difficulties, Bobo’s offense always found its way to the top.

In 2025, despite rolling with QB Gunner Stockton and having just one OL who had started more than five games the previous year, Georgia scored more than 32 points per game.

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In 2024, Bobo also helped Georgia win its second SEC title in three years. And now, here we are watching his son, Drew Bobo, carry forward the Bobo family’s 30-year-long legacy.

The offensive lineman came in as a replacement for Jared Wilson, but ended up showing what he is actually capable of. In 2025, he started 11 games and helped the offense score 32.1 points per game while averaging 182.1 rushing yards per game and 220.3 passing yards per game.

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One of his best games came against Tennessee last year, where he helped Georgia rack up 502 total yards against the Vols. After his extraordinary performance, he earned the honor of Outland Trophy National Player of the Week. PFF also highlighted his dominance, noting an 85.0 pass-block grade.

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His gameplay grabbed a lot of attention, as a former Georgia OL coach also praised him back in February.

“I think Drew is a great leader. He’s the captain of the team,” former Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels said. “Very consistent in the lineman’s course. Maybe the most consistent lineman we’ve had this year.”

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So, this father-son duo is turning heads at Georgia. Last year was tough, with a loss against Alabama and another playoff miss. But this duo can surely turn things around for the Bulldogs in the 2026 season. And the hype around Drew Bobo is already growing.

Drew Bobo’s NFL draft hype

Being Mike Bobo’s son already brings a lot of spotlight to Drew Bobo, and his early NFL Draft buzz for the 2027 season shows it. Being a coach’s son, he understands protections well. And his 6-foot-5 frame gives him better range than the average interior blocker.

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One of his major strengths is that he is good at protecting the quarterback in the pocket. So, getting a player like him onto a team would be a major upgrade for any NFL franchise.

He has long arms and a tall build, so he has a slight disadvantage in close physical contact. Because of that, he has to stay low when blocking; otherwise, shorter defensive players (like nose tackles) can get underneath him and push him back. Now, let’s wait and see if he can address this issue during the 2026 season.