SEC QB’s Phone Number Gets Doxxed After Loss to Rivals, Forced to Change His Contact

Losing a game to an underdog is tough enough for any quarterback, but the fallout can sometimes extend far beyond the field. After the Aggies’ shocking 31-21 loss against Kentucky, the situation took a troubling turn when Marcel Reed’s phone number was reportedly doxxed, forcing him to change his contact information amid the backlash.

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“I kind of had a feeling it happened, because I got calls like back-to-back-to-back-to-back,” Reed said on X on September 23. “I’m pretty sure I got called from 18 different states. But I didn’t answer a single one. Some you would see, like the new voicemail thing. You can see the words at the bottom. So I eventually turned my phone off and just ended up watching college football for the rest of the night. I didn’t pay any mind to it.”

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Marcel Reed’s performance was heavily criticized as the main reason for the offense’s collapse in Texas A&M’s 31-21 upset loss to Kentucky. While the Aggies’ offensive line gave him excellent pass protection, Reed struggled with throwing accurately throughout the game.

Reed threw two costly interceptions. The first came when he misread the defense and threw straight to a dropping linebacker. The second happened deep in the fourth quarter when Jordan Castell picked him off at the 7-yard line to destroy a potential Aggie comeback. Reed was 26-of-49 with one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown, and two interceptions at the end of the night. Even Reed acknowledged that there were many gaps in his game.

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“It definitely feels more mental, and I can control that,” Reed said when asked if his early-season problems feel more mental or physical. “I gotta fix that immediately.”

Like many people former Aggies star Johnny Manziel also gave his candid opinion of the QB, “Look I love Marcel but the reason he’s pressing is because we’re stubbornly asking him to be something he’s not. It’s like we’re dead set on proving the haters wrong and making him a surgical pocket passer and that’s just not his bag,” the official account for the former Heiman wrote on X.

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Leaking a player’s number is not a new phenomenon. There have been multiple incidents in the past where famous franchise players have had their details made public. Back in 2019, Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s number was leaked before a game against LSU.

Within hours, Ehlinger’s phone was flooded with over 3,000 text messages and continuous phone calls, forcing him to turn his device off entirely before changing his number. Ehlinger took it in stride, “Half of it was encouraging honestly,” he said as reported by Shehan Jeyarajah on Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

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In 2018, during the lead up to the Rose Bowl, which was the College Football Playoff semifinal, against Georgia, Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield had his cell phone number leaked by Bulldogs fans. Mayfield chose to react on Twitter, ironically applauding the Georgia fanbase for their “creativity” and “kind words of encouragement” before changing his number.

How was the overall performance of the Aggies against Kentucky?

The offensive line played a good game in pass protection. They allowed zero sacks and paved the way for a decent 181 total rushing yards. But two costly interceptions thrown by Reed extinguished any chance of an Aggie comeback.

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After building a 7–0 lead late in the second quarter, the Aggies’ defense completely imploded. They allowed Kentucky to score 28 unanswered points across the second and third quarters.

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The secondary had no answers for Kentucky’s passing attack. Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey whooped the Aggies for 252 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. He repeatedly beat A&M’s cornerbacks on deep vertical routes. The defense also struggled to get off the field. They allowed Kentucky to convert on multiple 3rd-and-long scenarios to extend scoring drives.

Texas A&M also accumulated 85 penalty yards. This included multiple pre-snap infractions on offense and crucial pass interference penalties on defense that extended Kentucky’s touchdown drives.

Head coach Mike Elko offered a brutally honest assessment of his team’s performance. He refused to make excuses after the loss snapped a dominant stretch for the Aggies.

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“They came in here and they beat our a–,” Aggies coach Mike Elko said. “Not good enough from us on any level: coaching, playing, performing, physicality, anything.”