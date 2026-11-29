Tennessee’s already brutal injury luck took another devastating hit on Saturday night in Nashville. During the first quarter of the No. 5 Volunteers’ regular-season finale against in-state rival Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium, true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon suffered a scary left knee injury that forced him to be carted to the locker room.

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With just under six minutes left in the opening quarter and the game scoreless, Brandon checked in for a run-heavy package, dropped back to pass, and took off scrambling. As Vanderbilt linebacker Bryce Cowan wrapped him up after a one-yard gain, Brandon’s left leg got twisted awkwardly underneath him, bending his knee backward before he fumbled the ball out of bounds.

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You could tell right away things weren’t good. Brandon stayed down on the turf grabbing at his knee without even trying to go after the loose ball.

Trainers ran out and spent a few minutes checking him out before helping him up, and he couldn’t put a single ounce of weight on his left leg.

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After a quick stop inside the sideline medical tent, Brandon came out wearing a massive brace on his left knee, hopped onto the back of a medical cart, and headed to the locker room, with ESPN quickly labeling him doubtful to come back.

Doctors and physical therapists watching the replay online immediately pointed out how ugly the bend looked.

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Because his left knee clearly hyperextended, medical analysts noted he could be dealing with anything from a painful bone bruise and sprain to serious ligament damage like an ACL or PCL tear. While the hyperextension raised concerns, Brandon’s actual diagnosis remained unknown pending MRI results.

For a five-star freshman who has flashed huge potential all season, including racking up 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns against LSU just last week, watching his regular season end on a cart while his team is locked in on the playoffs is a gut punch!

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With Brandon out of the picture, everything now falls squarely on sophomore quarterback George MacIntyre.

MacIntyre actually got the start against the Commodores, but he has been playing through knee and ankle injuries of his own lately.

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Having to rely on a banged-up MacIntyre as the only healthy option left under center is a massive headache for head coach Josh Heupel, especially for a Vols roster that has already lost 11 players to season-ending injuries!

Honestly, the timing couldn’t be much worse for Rocky Top. Even though Tennessee is already out of the SEC Championship race, beating Vanderbilt locks up a College Football Playoff spot and likely earns them a first-round home game in Knoxville.

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If Brandon’s MRI brings bad news and he’s out long-term, Tennessee’s dynamic rushing attack and offensive playbook will take a massive hit right before December.

For now, Vol Nation can only cross its fingers and hope the injury isn’t nearly as bad as it looked on TV.

The Vols’ injuries could be the end of them!

Even before Brandon went down against Vanderbilt, Tennessee already had an SEC-high number of starters out with season-ending injuries.

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On offense alone, they’ve lost their top wide receiver Mike Matthews (knee), starting tight end Ethan Davis (knee), and both starting offensive guards, Wendell Moe Jr. and Nic Moore.

Without their best wideout stretching the field and two veteran guards protecting the interior, Tennessee’s passing game has already looked clunky.

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Going up against elite playoff defensive lines with patchwork protection and thin receiver depth is a recipe for stalled drives, especially when you have G-MAC, who threw only three touchdowns this whole season!

The running back room and the defense are feeling that exact same squeeze. Heisman hopeful and SEC rushing leader DeSean Bishop, who has carried the offense on his back with over 1,200 yards, has been nursing a lower-body injury, while backup running back Daune Morris is already out for the year with a broken leg.

Meanwhile, the defense is missing sack leader Tyree Weathersby (knee) on the edge, starting safety Edrees Farooq (knee), and key depth pieces across the secondary and linebacker corps.

Truth be told, surviving a grueling SEC schedule with a “next man up” mentality is one thing, but winning three or four straight games against the best teams in college football is a completely different beast.

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When you stack Brandon’s knee injury on top of a banged-up George MacIntyre, a bruised DeSean Bishop, and a dozen sidelined contributors, Tennessee is entering the playoffs running on the fumes.

Although their front seven is still just nasty enough to keep games ugly and low-scoring, but without their top playmakers and trench depth intact, the Vols simply might just not have enough healthy bodies left to survive a deep title run, unfortunately!