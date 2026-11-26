A conference’s rules only matter if its members are expected to follow them. That question is now at the centre of a growing dispute between the SEC and one of its oldest members. What began with LSU’s plans to bring former professional players into its football program has now spread to men’s basketball, putting the school’s place in the conference under scrutiny.

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The situation took another turn on November 25 after a federal judge ruled on the SEC’s request to prevent LSU from interfering with a planned meeting. The court denied the conference’s request for a temporary restraining order but accepted LSU’s assurance that it would not block the meeting. A day later, the SEC made its position public, confirming that its presidents and chancellors would still meet on December 3 to discuss LSU’s membership.

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“The judge today has accepted the clear statements from representatives of LSU it will not interfere with the right of the Conference to conduct a December 3 meeting to consider LSU’s membership status in the Southeastern Conference. We respect the decision of the judge today and, based upon LSU’s representations there will be no interference, the Conference is proceeding with the December 3 meeting of SEC Presidents and Chancellors as scheduled,” the Southeastern Conference posted on X.

Icon Sportswire BATON ROUGE, LA – NOVEMBER 7: Lane Kiffin head coach of the LSU Tigers on the sideline during the second half of a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo by Derick Hingle/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 07 Alabama vs LSU EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon12626117024

The SEC’s statement reflects a wider concern about how its member schools handle conference rules. The league has argued that its legal action is about protecting its ability to govern itself and hold universities accountable for policies they have agreed to follow.

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It has also stressed that schools must maintain proper oversight of their athletic programs.

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“The members of the Southeastern Conference continue to share the expectation of adherence to agreed-upon Conference standards, appropriate oversight by each campus to ensure athletics programs fulfill those standards, and agreed-upon accountability when the standards are not met,” the Southeastern Conference added in the same post.

The dispute first drew attention in football after LSU, under first-year head coach Lane Kiffin, explored adding former NFL players to its roster. The SEC raised concerns over the move, but LSU eventually backed away from those plans before a membership meeting in September could lead to further action.

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The issue resurfaced in November through the men’s basketball program. LSU added former professional player RJ Luis Jr. to its roster after a Louisiana state court order allowed the move. Luis then appeared in the Tigers’ November 18 game against Louisiana-Monroe, playing 15 minutes and recording 11 points and nine rebounds.

His appearance brought the disagreement back into focus. The SEC amended its federal lawsuit and moved ahead with plans for a December 3 meeting to consider LSU’s future in the conference.

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The upcoming meeting carries significant weight because LSU is not just another member of the league. The Tigers are one of the SEC’s founding schools, and the conference has never expelled a member institution.

Under the league’s rules, removing LSU would require at least 11 votes from the other 15 member institutions. The decision would rest with the conference’s presidents and chancellors, including LSU’s own representative.

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In fact, no Power 4 conference has ever kicked out a member school in college sports history, though smaller leagues, like the Great Midwest Athletic Conference with Ursuline College earlier in 2026 before reaching a transition agreement keeping the school through 2027–28, have moved to drop members over governance and merger disputes.

For LSU, this clash also comes after years of NCAA probation and vacated wins in both football and basketball, giving league leaders extra reason to question how tightly the school controls its athletics department.

However, the latest court ruling does not decide whether LSU will remain in the SEC. It allows the conference to hold its scheduled meeting, while LSU would still have the option to challenge an expulsion decision through further legal action.

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There could also be major financial and sporting consequences if LSU were removed. The school would lose access to SEC revenue distributions and the benefits of conference membership, including championship opportunities and established scheduling arrangements. Data cited by the Knight Commission shows that LSU took in $72.4 million from NCAA and conference payouts in 2025.

For now, the SEC is moving ahead with its December 3 meeting. The immediate question is no longer whether the conference can discuss LSU’s membership, but what its presidents and chancellors will decide when they meet. With the dispute involving both football and basketball, the outcome could have consequences well beyond one season.