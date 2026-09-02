SEC Reporter Insults Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed on Air After He Vows To Beat Arch Manning’s Longhorns

Texas college football does not do quiet rivalries, and Marcel Reed just tossed fresh fuel onto the fire. The Texas A&M quarterback decided to drop some bold words about the Texas Longhorns, but his timing could not have been more questionable. Talking big in the SEC usually comes with a tax, and Reed learned that lesson the hard way this week.

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During a recent interview, the Aggies’ dynamic passer took direct aim at Austin, calling the iconic burnt orange color of Texas flat-out ugly. Reed did not stop at poking fun at their uniforms either. He warned Steve Sarkisian’s squad that visiting Kyle Field this season would be a nightmare, promising fans, “I’ve got something for them, for sure.”

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Word of Reed’s trash talk spread quickly through the conference, landing right on the desk of That SEC Podcast. Host Michael Bratton brought up the quote to see if his co-host bought the hype. Without hesitating for a single second, co-host Cousin Shane completely neutralized the young quarterback’s confidence on live air, asking with a grin, “What is it, an interception?” The brutal one-liner left Bratton cracking up and set social media ablaze.

The reason that quick jab hit so hard across Texas is simple: Reed’s history against the Longhorns makes it a tough stance to take. Texas took home the win in their recent showdowns, leaving Reed carrying an uncomfortable record against his main rival. When you have not secured a win over the team across the highway, guaranteed victories usually invite trouble.

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The 6’1” signal-caller has started under center against the Longhorns in both 2024 and 2025, and things did not go well either time. Texas A&M walked away with a loss in both games, leaving Reed with a painful 0-2 record against his biggest rivals.

Looking at the box scores, the stat line tells a tough story for Aggie Nation. Reed showed immense athletic talent throughout his 2025 campaign, throwing for 25 touchdowns and leading A&M to big wins. However, costly fourth-quarter turnovers against top defenses, including Texas, repeatedly halted their momentum when the game was on the line.

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Unfortunately for Reed, his struggles with turnovers aren’t limited to the Texas game, which is exactly why fans are trolling him so hard right now. He had a really rough 2025 season, throwing a whopping 12 interceptions overall.

That turnover habit proved costly in the College Football Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes. In a tight 10-3 defensive battle, Reed capped off the final drive by throwing a game-sealing interception on third-and-goal with under 30 seconds left on the clock.

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Still, none of that has changed Reed’s hunger to beat Texas. He spent his summer working closely with elite private quarterbacks coach Jeff Christensen to get his revenge on Texas and outgun Arch Manning. Reports out of fall camp are that his mechanics look much better, and he’s throwing the pigskin with his best accuracy.

And now, there’s even more at stake.

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Mind you, the Aggies have not beaten the Texas Longhorns since 2010, right before conference realignments put the iconic rivalry on a decade-long pause. Texas has won both head-to-head battles since the game returned to the schedule in 2024. Now, A&M gets another shot at Kyle Field to steal a win and potentially derail UT’s playoff plans.

With Arch Manning on the opposite sideline and playoff positioning on the line, Reed has given himself zero room for error. If he backs up his words, he becomes an instant legend at Kyle Field. If not, the internet will make sure he never forgets that podcast comment.