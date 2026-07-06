SEC Rivals Bickering for 133 Years Team Up to Fight Against ‘Protect College Sports’ Act

College football is known to be the battlefield of some of sports’ greatest rivalries. However, the numerous changes it has experienced lately have brought even the greatest rivals together. The latest of them is a united effort from Alabama and Auburn against the Protect College Sports Act.

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The two rivals have joined forces and issued a statement opposing the PCSA, asking the Senate not to advance with it in its current form. While they acknowledge the Senate’s aim of better regulating college sports, they argue that most of the bill’s dictates would do more harm than good to college athletics.

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Championed by Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell, the Protect College Sports Act was proposed to stabilize college athletics. College sports are governed by too many conflicting rules and regulations. Oftentimes, programs are torn between conflicting state laws, wavering NCAA provisions, and self-serving conference rules.

As a result, the bill was intended to establish a federally recognized set of rules governing all institutions with antitrust protections. NIL deals, coaching changes, the transfer portal, media rights, agent fees, and other key areas would be affected should the bill become law.

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However, Auburn and Alabama argue that the rules set up by the proposal are “too narrow to displace the current patchwork of conflicting state laws while simultaneously creating new forms of liability through expanded private rights of action.” They posit that the NCAA consistently seeks to ensure uniformity among college programs despite differences in state laws and that passing the bill would end these efforts, as all laws would become unchangeable.

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Auburn and Alabama also believe that the bill, in its current form, would do nothing more than micromanage the entire college football landscape. Addressing issues, such as roster decisions, game scheduling, and internal governance, is seen as the federal government over-involving itself in the business of college sports.

While the idea of sustaining women’s and Olympic sports, creating more opportunities for student-athletes, and establishing a fair competition among programs through national rules sounds appealing to both programs, they maintain that the bill, as currently drafted, “does not meet the standard.” To them, the same issues that often lead college programs, players, conferences, and the NCAA into courtrooms have not been addressed in the bill.

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Recently, a court decision to allow former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby to participate in the 2026 season brought about a decision from some programs not to play Texas Tech, while 16 Big 12 programs unanimously filed a lawsuit against Texas Tech. This is in contrast to the reality in college football, where programs and conferences rarely come together to reach an agreement due to conflicting interests.

The joint statement by Auburn and Alabama aligns with the SEC’s public stance against the bill. Even the Big Ten has opposed PCSA’s provisions related to media rights pooling and the ban on super leagues. Despite support from other conferences, the NFL, and some major leagues, its passage remains uncertain.

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Auburn vs Alabama rivalry

Forget about the statement; it is probably the only thing both programs will do in unity for the rest of the year. On November 28, both teams will lock horns, despite having jointly issued a statement months earlier. The rivalry between Auburn and Alabama remains one of the greatest rivalries in college football, regardless.

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The annual game between the pair is called the Iron Bowl, and Alabama leads Auburn in the series with a 52-37-1 record. The rivalry is 133 years old in 2026.

The Tigers now have an OSU alum as their head coach. Notwithstanding, Alex Golesh has rated the Iron Bowl above The Game. Alabama has won the last six matchups.