SEC Running Back Makes First Public Comments After Suffering Life-Threatening Injury

Seven days before fall camp opens, Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy made his first public appearance since suffering a gunshot wound in May. At a charity event in Columbia on Sunday, the junior gave fans a brief but emotional look at his recovery.

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After head coach Eli Drinkwitz said at SEC Media Days that Hardy had been medically cleared, the Mizzou running back showed up at a dog adoption event and spoke publicly for the first time since the shooting. Hardy said Columbia had shown him steady support and that he wanted to give that energy back.

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“It feels good because back at home I did a couple things,” said Hardy during an interview with KRCG 13 when asked about his feelings after being medically cleared. “For the city of Columbia, you know they’ve been good to me. So I try to get back to them also and react with my fans and things like that. I appreciate them coming out today.”

Hardy made good on his promise. Video from KRCG 13 showed Hardy signing autographs and taking pictures with fans during the event, a small but meaningful sign that he is easing back into public life. Though his recovery is on the right track, the timeline for his return to the field is still uncertain.

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“Just want to show my face and show love to them was awesome. I appreciate everybody’s support, you know, wishing me back to get back on the field and things like that. I just thank them for that. That said, I’m just going to rehab, trying to try my best to get back on the field.’ So whenever that time comes, I’ll be out there,” added the Mizzou RB.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz, during the recent SEC media day event, said the bullet struck Hardy’s leg bone, and that surgery was needed right away. That is why the recovery has been slower and more complicated than a normal football injury, since his life was in danger.

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“It was a life-or-death situation, what happened to me,” Hardy told Power Mizzou. “It just made me more wise and more aware and things like that. Hate that it happened to me, but it made me a better person.”

Now, Hardy appears to be progressing ahead of initial projections. While sidelined from workouts, Hardy participated in team activities early in recovery. He was one of Missouri’s biggest breakout stars last season, rushing for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns, which makes him a significant part of the roster.

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Hardy still has no firm return date, but his tone on Sunday suggested the next step involves healing, working on himself, and waiting for football to come back when his body is ready. “There’s a lot of obstacles that you go through, so I think I’m handling them pretty well, and I’m trying my best to get back on the field,” the junior added.

The Mizzou RB’s grateful message to those who support him

During recovery, going through the physical and mental toll hasn’t been easy for Ahmad Hardy. The 20-year-old had been prepared to play for the Tigers this season and carry on momentum from 2025. And although he appears to be doing better on the mental side of things, physically, he needs more time to get back to 100 percent.

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Fortunately for Hardy, his Mizzou teammates have played a huge role in making the recovery a bit easier for him. “My teammates, they’ve been there checking on me every day, coming in the training room, calling me, stopping by my house, and things like that, so I really appreciate them,” said Ahmad Hardy in an interview on Sunday’s event.

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This shows how quickly Ahmad Hardy became an invaluable member since joining in December 2024. Even fans have extended their support to the Mizzou RB, for which Hardy is grateful. “It’s been great. I think I’ve gained over like 3000 to 5000 fans on Instagram. So, I mean, they’ve been coming in. You know, a lot of people have been texting me, checking up on me, and things like that, so I appreciate them for that.”

For now, Hardy’s return remains a work in progress, but his first public remarks made one thing clear: he’s focused on recovery and isn’t rushing things. For that, the RB has got all the support and backing he needs to get back on the field.