SEC School Loses 300lb Commit Who Was With The Program Since January

Mississippi State’s recruiting momentum took another hit when 2027 offensive lineman Caleb Unger backed off his pledge, leaving the Bulldogs with one less building block in a class that had been shaped around him since January. The loss also adds more pressure on Jeff Lebby and his staff to steady a 2027 group that can no longer afford to lose much more ground.

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Unger decommitted from Jeff Lebby’s program and reopened his recruitment, as reported by 247Sports’ Collin Kennedy on X. His decommitment reopens the door for 20+ programs that previously pursued him. Unger’s exit also marks Mississippi State’s second recruiting loss in a little over a month, a small but telling sign that the Bulldogs are having trouble holding this class together.

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Despite 20+ offers from Power 4 and G5 programs, Lebby’s personal visit to Unger’s high school initially sealed the deal. The head coach went to the 2027 prospect’s high school to see him, and that finally became the key for the Bulldogs to land Unger in Starkville. There were other factors, too.

“It is close to home; I love Coach Lebby’s vision, and I am ready to go be a leader at Mississippi State,” said Unger to Rivals after his commitment.

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Unger’s faith in Lebby proved resilient even after MS State’s 5-8 season. Not only the head coach but also his coaching staff gave a passionate vibe to the 2027 prospect during his unofficial visit. That was the reason behind the 3-star OL’s decision to play for the Bulldogs.

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“I love Coach Lebby. He is a great coach and a great person. Being his second year at Mississippi State, there is a big difference. Big things are happening. Coach Lebby is changing things. He means business,” said Unger in January 2026. “Coach [Phil] Loadholt is so passionate as a coach. I like how he coaches, and I know he can help me a lot.”

The 3-star OL chose Mississippi State over programs like Colorado, FSU, and Baylor for a reason. His confidence in MS State remained firm until his official visit to the Bulldogs on June 19-21. Just ten days in, his mindset changed, and the OL is ready to explore other programs. In the SEC, protecting the line of scrimmage is never optional, and losing an offensive lineman like Unger leaves Mississippi State thinner in a spot where depth matters most. After Unger’s decommitment, there is only one OL in Zyion Wesley.

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The SEC school continuously takes hits

Last month, Lebby’s Mississippi State lost a 4-star safety, Cyion Smith. He was the only commitment for the Bulldogs’ 2028 class. While his commitment led MS State’s future cycle back to zero, another SEC school was already set in a good position in Smith’s recruitment.

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Smith envisioned a high-level career at Mississippi State initially, but taking visits at other programs opened more options for Smith. In an attempt to explore those options like Georgia, USF, Auburn, FSU, among others, he decided to open his recruitment, revealing to Rivals that Alex Golesh’s Auburn stood out to him in the present scenario.

But nothing is fixed just yet. Smith is in his junior season at high school, so there is time. And there is a solid chance for the Bulldogs to try to secure this talent for the second time if Golesh and Co. put in the effort. Let’s see how the 2028 prospect’s recruitment race plays out.