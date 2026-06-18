SEC School Makes Former Nick Saban Staffer One of the Highest-Paid ADs With 6-Year Deal

Kentucky has found its replacement for retiring AD Mitch Barnhart. However, the new hire didn’t come cheap. The Wildcats had to spend nearly double what Barnhart was making at the program. J. Batt, who has previously served at Tuscaloosa, has now become one of the top four highest-paid ADs.

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According to Cats Coverage’s June 18 report, the new Kentucky AD signed a six-year, $17.85 million contract, which will pay an additional $5.25 million compared to his previous contract, a $12.6 million deal signed with MSU. This major pay raise moves Batt from a top-10-paid AD to the elite tier alongside PSU’s Patrick Kraft, averaging $3 million annually through 2032.

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In his first year (2026-27), Batt will make $2.6M, including a $400K base salary and $2.2M in supplemental pay. It increases by $150K each year, and in his final year, he will receive total compensation of $3.35M. While Kentucky is investing to dominate the shifting financial landscape of the SEC, Batt will serve not only as AD but also as the CEO of Champions Blue LLC. Meanwhile, his contract contains over $1.4M in cumulative bonuses.

Bonuses include $100K for a 3.0+ departmental GPA, $100K per playoff game, and $150K for 33% annual philanthropy growth. Then there are standard benefits such as club membership, travel expenses, and complimentary tickets, among others. However, Kentucky’s investment isn’t limited to this for J. Batt, as the school also covers the AD’s buyout to MSU.

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But there is a catch. His MSU buyout can drop from $5M to $2.5M following the departure of MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz, as it triggered a clause in Batt’s contract. After Barnhart’s successful 24 years, Kentucky invested this hefty sum to hire Batt because, in the modern era of NIL, landing an AD with a reputation as one of the best fundraisers in college sports is a big deal for the Wildcats.

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Kentucky’s new AD’s track record backed his salary

After breaking Georgia Tech’s athletic fundraising record by more than 40%, J. Batt arrived at Michigan State in 2025. The 44-year-old made an immediate impact, securing a staggering $400M commitment from megadonors in his first year. His contribution went far beyond player development, despite serving for only a year.

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Batt also launched Spartan Ventures for maximizing MSU’s revenue stream. He also initiated a $500M stadium renovation. Before his time at MSU and Georgia Tech, he worked at Nick Saban’s Alabama as a revenue officer. In Tuscaloosa, he launched a $600M capital campaign, The Crimson Standard. His fundraising projects helped Alabama to invest more in recruitment, stadium renovation, and so on.

When he left Alabama in 2022, Nick Saban had only praise for J. Batt. The legendary Alabama head coach released a statement, stating, “Since arriving at Alabama, J has positively affected our program through the success of the Crimson Standard Initiative while being a trusted advisor to our athletic director… We set a vision for the future of Alabama Athletics, and J was a big part of making that happen.”

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Even Alabama AD Greg Byrne praised him. Before Alabama, Batt raised funds for his alma mater, UNC. Then, he worked for Maryland and James Madison.