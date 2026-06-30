SEC School Takes Page Out of Ohio State’s Recruiting Playbook to Lure Ryan Day’s 5-Star Target

You need strategy to compete in modern recruiting. As it stands, coaches don’t just chase 5-star prospects anymore. They also chase the people those prospects trust. Ohio State figured that out, and now Ole Miss appears to be borrowing Ryan Day’s plan in its pursuit of one of the country’s hottest recruits.

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Ohio State made headlines when it extended an offer to 2027 DB Jordan Darren Djila, an unrated safety whose offer sheet previously included programs like UT Martin and Kennesaw State. Just days after that offer, Ole Miss did the same thing offering him. On the surface, it wasn’t the kind of offer that usually grabs national attention. But there’s gold in the connection, especially if you’re targeting 5-star RB David Gabriel Georges.

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Jordan Darren Djila is David Gabriel Georges’ best friend, his neighbor back home in Canada, and now his teammate at Baylor School in Chattanooga. So if you’re trying to land the nation’s top uncommitted RB, getting close to the people already in his circle isn’t a bad place to start. And with DGG set to announce his commitment on July 22, every move feels calculated.

Ohio State’s coaching staff made that clear during Djila’s recent visit, where he met with Matt Patricia, Matt Guerrieri, and Tim Walton.

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“For me, it’s the fact that I can play for a team that’s got the best of the best, has (a great) coaching staff,” he said. “Having that meeting with Coach Guerrieri and talking about scheme and what he could bring to my football journey is something I’m seeking. The atmosphere and family feeling that they gave up there is incredible, too.”



Even better for Ryan Day’s Buckeyes, Gabriel Georges loved the move. He doesn’t usually post on social media but he did when Djila announced his Ohio State offer.

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“LETS GO!! Been waiting for this one my brother,” he wrote.

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Now Ole Miss has made its own move by offering Djila, showing that the Rebels understand what’s at stake. Tennessee, Ole Miss and Ohio State have emerged as the final three schools battling for David Gabriel Georges, and none of them are willing to leave any recruiting advantage unused.

Tennessee rolled out NFL star Alvin Kamara, Gabriel Georges’ favorite player, during his June official visit. Ohio State countered by bringing his closest friend into the fold. Now Ole Miss has mirrored that strategy by offering Jordan Darren Djila as well. Still, nobody can say for certain whether this latest recruitment ultimately determines where DGG lands. As if this recruitment wasn’t already intense enough, his stock keeps climbing.

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David Gabriel Georges’ 5-star status only raises the stakes

ESPN recently elevated the Canadian-born RB to 5-star status after initially placing him just outside that tier. The promotion came after evaluators became convinced by both his film and limited in-person viewings. Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill praised David Gabriel Georges’ rare combination of size, vision and explosiveness.

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“His vision stands out, and Gabriel Georges knows how to decisively hit the hole when he spots daylight and slip defenders in the process,” they wrote. “Gabriel Georges’ speed is what etched his five-star status. He has breakaway home run speed, consistently reaching over 21 mph in games. Whether it’s churning out tough yards and wearing down defenses or finding a lane to take it all the way, Gabriel Georges is a big-play weapon.”

The numbers back up the hype. During his 2025 junior season at Baylor School, the 6’0, 205-pounder recorded more than 1,600 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. That’s why this recruitment has turned into an arms race.

But in modern recruiting, relationships carry almost as much weight as facilities, championships or NIL opportunities. Ohio State recognized that early and Ole Miss believes it’s worth copying. With July 22 approaching, the race for David Gabriel Georges is no longer just about landing a superstar RB. It’s about proving which program understands modern recruiting better than everyone else.