SEC Schools Take Bold Step After Greg Sankey Admits Frustrating NCAA Reality: Report

NIL and transfer portal chaos finally reached the breaking point of the SEC conference. Teams like the Florida Gators spend the off-season watching their roster lose more than 30 players in the portal. Players make moves for more playing time and a big paycheck, and that’s shrinking the league. Now, the SEC is taking a bold step to tackle the situation.

“Mississippi State president Mark Keenum said SEC presidents and chancellors are meeting this week in Nashville with the hopes of starting to establish some real rules and guidance for the league and others, assuming Congress cannot establish federal legislation quickly enough on NIL,” ESPN’s writer Heather Dinich reported on X. “They aren’t expected to make any monumental decisions, but would like to get a framework started before the SEC holds its annual spring meetings in Destin, Fla. They are fed up with the status quo.”

Without waiting for stalled congressional legislation, SEC leaders are pivoting to internal governance. The Nashville summit aims to draft conference-specific guardrails, likely exploring unified roster spending limits and severe intra-conference tampering penalties. They want a viable framework in place before their official Destin Spring meetings.

The meeting will happen in Nashville during the same week as the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament. The first games start Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., and the final championship game is on Sunday at 1 p.m. While teams are in the city to play basketball, SEC leaders will also use this time to meet and talk. They want to discuss problems in college sports, especially issues with NIL deals and the transfer portal.

Last week, the NIL chaos reached the White House, too, where US President Donald Trump hosted a roundtable meeting with former head coaches and media personalities of the sports world to tackle problems with college sports. One of their main concerns was NIL making things worse for the teams. In that meeting, even Donald Trump suggested returning to the system that existed before the NIL era in 2021.

“When I look at what a person that’s a judge was able to do to destroy colleges and college sports that were so good, no problems, it’s very, very sad,” Trump said. “In some ways, I’d like to go exactly back to what we had and ram it through a court if we have to. Because I’m not sure you’re ever going to come up with a system, that’s comparable to what you had.”

This unregulated market directly acts as a threat to the SEC’s dominance. Even premier programs are vulnerable to out-of-conference poaching, as seen when LSU lost elite quarterback commit Bryce Underwood to Michigan’s reportedly staggering $10.5 million offer. Coaches are essentially forced to perpetually re-recruit their own locker rooms against astronomical external bids.

Lane Kiffin filled up his roster with NIL at LSU, bringing top players from the league. They even earned the No. 1 transfer portal class this season. This success is thanks to LSU’s massive $25 million NIL expenditure, but teams that couldn’t match that spending suffer as a result.

Meanwhile, the conference leaders are reportedly taking matters into their own hands in the wake of SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey’s recent admission about the NCAA’s failings.

Greg Sankey’s ultimatum on NIL chaos

Even though the NCAA is supposed to run college football, it has had trouble making its rules stick in recent years. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said problems like player eligibility lawsuits, NIL issues, and confusing playoff rules have made teams frustrated.

“I’ve acknowledged there are those who have said we should go our own way… I think there’s a reality in expressing that frustration,” Sankey said on the Paul Finebaum show.

Sankey’s admission highlights a broken system where the NCAA’s lack of enforcement allows third-party collectives to operate without any supervision. The recent House settlement did little to curb the unregulated nature of the bidding wars. Consequently, the SEC is left to navigate a chaotic, decentralized market upon which the NCAA has no power to oversee.

Sankey also said the SEC is strong enough to run on its own if it wanted to. The conference has very rich schools and made $1.03 billion in 2024–25, which is about $72.4 million per school. He pointed out that schools could leave the NCAA anytime because joining is optional. In the 2003 NCAA vs. Yeo case, the court said, “The NCAA has no direct procedural power to enforce its rules on individuals,” and schools “reserve the right to secede from the NCAA and establish their own eligibility standards.”

Even so, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said leaving isn’t the right choice. He’s stressing on bringing a better system that can actually work in everyone’s favor.

“How do we work together to solve the problems currently in front of us? Because even if you did something different, you’d have the same set of problems,” Sankey said.

On one side, Donald Trump suggested using the courts to fix the problems in college sports. But Greg Sankey thinks Congress should help instead. Now, with the decision getting delayed and the SEC taking a major step to tackle the situation, it will be interesting to see how things turn out for them.