Tennessee’s 27-13 win over Lane Kiffin’s LSU came with an ugly price tag. Vols fans turned Neyland Stadium into a dumping ground for golf balls and mustard bottles, triggering a $250,000 SEC fine. It’s the conference’s second punishment for fan misconduct in three weeks, and Tennessee is once again paying the price after already coughing up $500,000 for storming the field against Alabama.

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The league fined the Vols $250,000 on Sunday, November 22, after golf balls and mustard bottles rained onto the field during the 27-13 win over LSU. The Vols are 9-2 and fighting for playoff positioning, so the timing stings. The league also left the door open to suspending alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium next time.

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On3 followed with the news on X: “Tennessee has been fined $250,000 after fans threw golf balls and mustard bottles onto the field against LSU, causing a game interruption, the SEC announced.” The SEC said Tennessee violated its sportsmanship, game management, and alcohol availability policies.

It happened with 3:14 left and Tennessee up 27-13. LSU was driving toward the south end zone when the student section started throwing golf balls and mustard bottles. Athlon Sports reported that a pass-interference call set off part of the crowd, and the play stopped after the flag. Officials stopped the game for a few minutes, and LSU players moved off the sideline toward the middle of the field.

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Tennessee players and coaches waved at fans to stop, a staffer carried golf balls and a mustard bottle to the sideline, and the scoreboard read, “Keep your composure and practice good sportsmanship.” The PA announcer warned that anyone caught would be ejected. After the game, Kiffin had LSU leave through a side tunnel instead of the one by the student section.

The game itself was not close in the end. Faizon Brandon ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns, including an 18-yarder and a 55-yarder. LSU got flagged 16 times for 98 yards, eight of them false starts. The Tigers also committed four fumbles, losing three, and had safety Ty Benefield ejected for targeting. Tennessee improved to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in the SEC, and it sits ninth in the CFP rankings. The Vols close at Vanderbilt on November 28 and need another win to strengthen their case for a 12-team playoff spot, with a home game possible.

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The Tigers fell to 6-5 overall and 3-5 in the SEC, their third straight loss, and they were already out of the playoff race after a last-second loss to Texas. It wasn’t a normal game for either side. Tennessee needed it for seeding, and LSU had nothing left except Kiffin’s return. A banner flew over Neyland before kickoff that read “Dolly hated Kiffin,” and fans showed up in mustard bottle costumes.

“Probably not when the coach says at SEC Media Days, go buy your golf balls, and I’m not being critical of him. I’m laughing at it,” Kiffin said. “But they listen to their coach. So no, that doesn’t surprise me.” Josh Heupel had told fans in July that he hoped they had stocked up on mustard and golf balls. Kiffin also said that the noise at Neyland Stadium was the loudest he had seen.

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This is not the first time Kiffin’s team has faced the wrath of a Tennessee crowd. When Kiffin brought Ole Miss to Knoxville in 2021, fans threw debris after a disputed spot, a golf ball hit him, and Tennessee paid $250,000. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said it “cannot be repeated on any SEC campus.”

Texas and LSU paid $250,000 each in 2024, and Ole Miss received the same fine on November 9, 2026, after fans threw debris during its 42-7 loss to Georgia on November 7. Tennessee could face further punishment if its fans repeat the behavior. For now, the Vols fans have to behave at Vanderbilt, which is not a place they have made a habit of throwing things.