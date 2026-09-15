SEC Star Who Left Texas for Oklahoma Says He Regrets the Move After Sooners’ Loss

Just hours after Texas pulled off a dramatic comeback victory over Ohio State, Parker Livingstone found himself on the wrong side of college football’s cruelest reality. The former Longhorns wide receiver coughed up a game-ending fumble in Oklahoma’s 17-10 loss to Michigan, extinguishing any chance of a Sooners comeback. It was a single, painful moment in Norman that instantly made every choice he made over the offseason come crashing back to haunt him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Parker Livingstone saying he should have stayed at Texas is insaneeeeee,” MYKLEWANE posted on X, sharing a screenshot of an Instagram exchange between Livingstone and a fan where the latter commented, “Should of stayed a Longhorn #HookEm.” The former Texas player responded in agreement, saying, ” I really should have.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oklahoma wideout’s departure from Texas came down to money and roster fit, as the Longhorns prioritized Auburn transfer Cam Coleman. After a strong season with 29 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns, Livingstone’s expected $800,000 raise was reduced to around $400,000, according to The Athletic.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that the program made difficult roster decisions to create NIL room for major additions, including Coleman. Livingstone was one of the players who entered the transfer portal, and Oklahoma quickly stepped in with an $850,000 deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, that decision is being reconsidered by him after Oklahoma’s rough Week 2 game against the Wolverines. Livingstone had just one catch for eight yards before his fumble sealed the loss, with the Sooners looking less than a CFP contender many expected after last season’s playoff run.

Imago Nov 1, 2025: Parker Livingstone, 13, of the Texas Longhorns during pre-game warmups before the game vs. Vanderbilt Commodores at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. /CSM Austin USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251101_zma_c04_027 Copyright: xRobertxBackmanx

Meanwhile, Texas pulled off a 24-23 comeback over No. 1 Ohio State, giving quarterback Arch Manning and HC Sarkisian a huge win that changed the playoff picture. Though Livingstone left Texas due to roster fit and a better paycheck, his fresh start has been tougher than the situation he left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Switching sides in the Red River Rivalry almost never ends well in college football, and history shows how brutal that jump can be. Players who cross this rivalry line usually trade instant fan love for massive pressure, only to realize too late that high NIL deals cannot buy on-field comfort or steady success.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Livingstone, joining a rare list of athletes who crossed this exact border without a safety net meant taking a massive gamble, one that is already starting to backfire.

“After I committed… my mom was like, ‘You’re about to get so much hate,’” Livingstone said, according to Carson Field of Sports Illustrated on March 9. “It’s a great university, great program. Had great players, great coaches, it just didn’t work out. I’m excited to be here. Closer to home is one of the bigger things. They preached the culture and family, and they live by it. That’s why I’m excited for it. I think being close to home, having familiar faces… I think those were the most important decisions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Livingstone’s desire to play with the Longhorns has changed after their recent victory, it hasn’t changed what the Sooners believe he can bring to the program.

Parker Livingstone’s slow Oklahoma start gives Texas more reason to move on

Livingstone’s first game in Norman did little to justify his transfer, as the wideout caught just one pass for six yards in a 51-0 win over UTEP, despite head coach Brent Venables’ high hopes for the Longhorns transfer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Then… in Oklahoma’s first game of the season… Livingstone was targeted one (1) time, caught the ball one (1) time, and earned just six (6) yards. Not exactly a show-stopping performance,” Sam Fariss of Hook’em Headlines wrote.

“And the cherry on top? This performance came against the UTEP Miners, of all teams. It wasn’t against a team loaded with talent in the defensive secondary or along the defensive line. It was against a lowly program from the Mountain West.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fariss noted that for a receiver expected to have a standout 2025 season, Livingstone’s quiet debut was disappointing. Oklahoma faces New Mexico in Week 3 and Georgia in Week 4. Livingstone must deliver to justify his $850,000 deal.