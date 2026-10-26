SEC Star Who Missed Entire Season Recovering From Gunshot Wound Cleared to Practice

Missouri spent the first seven games of this season missing its top offensive weapon. Losing a running back who dominated the SEC with 1,649 rushing yards last year left a massive hole in the Tigers’ backfield. With tough conference games ahead, getting him back on the field changes everything for Columbia.

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The situation has been a waiting game for months. An offseason shooting left the running back recovering from a serious leg injury, and his return took longer than initially expected. Missouri has avoided putting a firm date on his comeback, with the coaching staff focused on making sure he is ready to handle the demands of a game. Now, the latest update has given Tigers fans a reason to follow his progress more closely.

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“Missouri star running back Ahmad Hardy, who has missed all season to this point while recovering from an offseason gun shot wound, has been cleared to begin practicing this week, per head coach Eli Drinkwitz,” Senior Reporter of CBS Sports Matt Zenitz posted on X.

Imago November 29, 2025: Ahmad Hardy 29 Missouri running back comes up the side of the field with the ball. Missouri defeated Arkansas 31-17 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251129_faf_cm9_091 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

Drinkwitz shared his own update on Sunday, October 25, explaining that Hardy would begin practicing again after consulting with the team’s medical staff.

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“After consulting with our medical team,” Drinkwitz posted on social media, “Ahmad Hardy will return to practice this week. Our medical staff will determine his return to game action.”

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The announcement is an encouraging step, but it does not mean Hardy is ready to play just yet. Drinkwitz has previously said the running back needs two full weeks of practice at full speed before Missouri will consider putting him into a game.

That makes Hardy unlikely to feature against Arkansas on October 31. Missouri’s next game after that is against Texas on November 7, which could give the coaching staff another opportunity to assess his progress. For now, though, there is no confirmed date for his return.

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Hardy’s absence dates back to May, when he was shot in the upper leg while attending a concert in Laurel, Mississippi. The injury affected his femur and required emergency surgery, leaving him with a long recovery ahead of him.

At SEC Media Days in July, Drinkwitz said Hardy had been medically cleared to begin the next stage of his recovery. At the time, the coach suggested the process could take six to eight weeks. However, that window passed without Hardy returning to full-speed practice.

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The delay was not simply about getting back onto the field. Missouri needed to make sure Hardy could move at game speed and protect himself before returning to contact football. Drinkwitz has repeatedly explained that recovering from a gunshot wound involving a bone does not come with a fixed timeline.

Earlier in October, the coach had promised to share the news himself when Hardy was ready to practice.

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“If he practices, I promise, I’ll tweet it out. I won’t even give it to Pete (ESPN reporter Pete Thamel),” Drinkwitz said on October 13. “We’ll just do it ourselves.”

Twelve days later, he followed through on that promise.

While Hardy has been sidelined, senior running back Jamal Roberts has taken on a bigger role in the Tigers’ offense. His performances have helped Missouri maintain a productive ground game without last season’s leading SEC rusher.

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Hardy had a standout 2025 campaign, finishing with 1,649 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He earned consensus All-American honors and established himself as one of the country’s leading running backs.

Roberts has made the most of his opportunity this season. According to Yahoo Sports senior writer Nick Bromberg, he had rushed for 867 yards and eight touchdowns through Missouri’s first seven games of 2026. That production has given the Tigers a reliable option while Hardy continues his recovery.

If Hardy returns to game action, Missouri could have two productive running backs available for the final stretch of the season. However, the coaching staff will first need to see how he handles full-speed practice after spending months away from competition.

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What’s Next for Hardy and Missouri?

Missouri enters its next game with a 5-2 overall record and a 2-2 mark in SEC play. The Tigers travel to face Arkansas on October 31 before hosting Texas on November 7. Games against Georgia, Kentucky and Oklahoma also remain on the schedule.

Those matchups will test Missouri as it tries to strengthen its position for the postseason. Hardy’s return could give the offense another option, but the team will not want to rush the process and risk setting back his recovery.

For now, the focus is on getting him through practice and seeing how he responds. Drinkwitz has made it clear that the medical staff will decide when Hardy is ready to play.

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After missing the entire season while recovering from a gunshot wound, the SEC star has taken an important step toward returning to football. Whether that leads to a game-day appearance before the season ends remains to be seen.