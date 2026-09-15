SEC Starter Ruled Out With Season-Ending Injury After Tearing ACL in Week 2 Game Against Non-Conference Opponent

Tennessee’s tight end room just lost its most experienced player for the rest of the year. Head coach Josh Heupel confirmed on Monday that senior Ethan Davis tore his ACL during the Week 2 game against a non-conference opponent, Georgia Tech. Davis scored in both of Tennessee’s first two games, making his injury a tough blow for an offense that had been building rhythm around him.

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Davis caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Faizon Brandon early in the game to put the Vols up 7-0. He stayed in the game for 38 snaps before his knee gave out. Though he was able to walk off the field on his own, the full extent of the injury wasn’t known until HC Heupel revealed it during the press conference on September 14.

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“I hate it for Ethan, the work that he put into it, the growth of the person and the player, that the season’s cut short, but the next guy’s got to be prepared and take advantage of their opportunity,” Heupel said, per 247Sports. “You’ve seen a lot of those guys play already this year, and they’ve just got to continue to grow and step into that role.”

Though a fixed timeline for Davis’s return is not yet set, ACL recoveries often take about 8 to 12 months, likely ruling him out for the 2026 season until next spring. Davis still has a year of eligibility left, so his Tennessee career may not be over yet.

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With Davis down with an injury, sophomore DaSaahn Brame and South Alabama transfer Trent Thomas are expected to play bigger roles. Brame has already played tight end snaps more than anyone else on the roster this fall, while Thomas has started alongside Davis in both games so far.

Although Thomas has been used more as a blocker rather than a receiving option, depth behind them runs thin as junior Cole Harrison has had just one catch in his career, and freshman Luca Wolf is still finding his footing.

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Imago ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 12: Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis 0 warms up prior to the start of the college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on September 12th, 2026 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 12 Tennessee at Georgia Tech EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260912066

Losing Davis is not just losing a player on paper. It hits the very engine of head coach Josh Heupel’s offense. In Tennessee’s high-speed system, the tight end is the secret link that makes everything run smoothly. They do the heavy lifting in run-blocking and then suddenly pop open in the middle of the field for big plays.

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Across the SEC, finding a tight end who can block big defensive linemen and still catch touchdown passes in back-to-back weeks is very rare. For an offense relying on a young quarterback, losing a dual-threat starter like Davis is easily one of the biggest injury blows in the conference this early in the season.

“This game requires the next guy up,” Heupel said. “You have heard me talk about that. Our team has heard that, too. You have to be prepared for when your opportunity arises. The next guy, multiple guys have to step up in that role.”

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Davis had played with the Vols for four years, with 39 catches for 433 yards and six touchdowns, developing into a solid blocker for the program. Now, losing that combination of receiving threat and blocking ability two weeks before the Volunteers host Texas is tough timing for the program.

The timing could not be worse, with top-ranked Texas coming to Neyland Stadium in Week 4. The Longhorns bring a physical, aggressive defense that loves to bring extra pressure and test young quarterbacks. Having a veteran tight end like Davis meant Tennessee could keep an extra blocker near the line or give their freshman QB a quick, easy throw over the middle when under pressure.

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Without Davis, Texas can focus more on stopping the run and crowding the outside receivers, forcing Tennessee’s untested backup tight ends to prove they can handle the heat on the big stage.

Ethan Davis already faced a preseason injury concern

Davis had already dealt with a preseason setback before returning to the field for Tennessee’s first two games. He had been held out of practice during fall camp as a precautionary measure and returned to the field less than two weeks before the opener.

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“It was more so a precautionary measure, something that really wasn’t that bad that could have led to something worse if I continued to stay on it,” Davis said last week, before the ACL injury, per 247Sports.

“Ultimately, had a decision to make with the staff and medical team and all that, and they made the decision for me to just sit out practices. I just kind of had to look at it from a positive perspective and a positive light, and it’s been good to be back out there with the team,” he added.

Davis fought through one injury to get back on the field, but had to watch the rest of the season from the sideline after making most of every rep of the first two games of this season. The next-man-up mentality mentioned by HC Heupel will be tested quickly when the Vols match up against Kennesaw State in Week 3, before the Longhorns roll into Knoxville the following week.