SEC Starter Suspended for Crucial Week 7 Game After Series of Disciplinary Issues

Alex Golesh is benching one of Auburn’s best defenders right before facing No. 1 Georgia. Star linebacker Xavier Atkins has been suspended for Saturday’s game, leaving the Tigers shorthanded against the nation’s top-ranked team. Golesh confirmed the decision during Monday’s press conference but refused to explain why. Auburn is already a heavy underdog, and now its head coach is taking a defensive star out of the equation without offering any answers.

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“We will be without Xavier Atkins this week,” Alex Golesh said, via 247Sports. “We’ll revisit it next week when we meet again on Monday in here. Keep it in-house in terms of anything beyond that. Really, that would be the only piece of it that I’ll be addressing.”

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The suspension suggests Golesh has concerns that go beyond getting his best lineup onto the field. Questions about Atkins’ status started popping up on social media over the weekend. One Reddit post alleged that teammates had approached the head coach about holding the linebacker accountable for repeatedly arriving late to meetings, showing poor practice effort, and failing to meet expectations.

Other online reports pointed toward similar concerns, including players allegedly asking Golesh and defensive coordinator DJ Durkin to address the situation. Those allegations remain unconfirmed, as the head coach hasn’t publicly explained what led to the suspension. There is, however, some history.

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Atkins did not start against Southern Miss earlier this season, with a report attributing that decision to internal discipline. His absence against Georgia now raises the stakes considerably. Benching a reserve is one thing. Sitting an All-American-caliber linebacker before a road game against the nation’s top-ranked team is another.

The decision could hurt Auburn’s chances of pulling off an upset. But letting reported discipline concerns slide, if that’s what happened, could create problems that last longer than one game. Golesh has made his call. Now the Tigers have to deal with the football consequences.

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There are NFL implications, too. Xavier Atkins entered the season with expectations of becoming an early-round draft prospect. The suspension doesn’t erase his production, but scouts will want to understand the circumstances and see how he responds. With the details still private, it’s too early to know what effect this will have on his draft stock.

Alex Golesh must find answers without his defensive star

Through five games, Atkins has recorded 37 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, and three quarterback hurries. He has started four games and has been among Auburn’s most productive defenders.

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Sophomore Elijah Melendez will be crucial to Auburn’s response. He leads the Tigers with 43 tackles and 28 solo tackles, has four pass deflections, and shares the team lead in sacks with Atkins at three. The concern is the depth behind the starting duo.

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Sophomore Bryce Deas has 15 tackles, including eight solo stops. Junior De’Marcus Riddick, a Freshman All-SEC selection in 2024, has recorded five tackles, four of them solo. Both could see expanded roles with Atkins unavailable. That’s a steep jump in responsibility, especially against an opponent like Georgia.

Auburn is a 20.5-point underdog and hasn’t won in Athens since 2005. The Tigers needed their best defenders available for this one. But Golesh has chosen to enforce his standards at a moment when the team can least afford to lose Atkins. Now comes the test of whether they can live with it.